Auto driver takes his 3-wheeler right on to a Mumbai platform, held; Video viral

A man recently decided to drive his autorickshaw all the way inside a platform in Mumbai, but his stunt only led to his arrest later and seizure of his three-wheeler.

The incident happened at the Kurla station in Mumbai and the man was arrested after a video of the incident was shared on social media,

In the video, the auto driver can be seen driving his three-wheeler on a platform, while some people can be seen trying to stop him from going ahead. He then is forced to take a turn back.

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by several users, some of whom tagged the Mumbai traffic police and the railway police force.

“Kurla station auto mafia on the platform. Please check & verify this. Too much freedom given by Kurla @MTPHereToHelp & @RPFCRBB Coincidentally on the first day of new @drmmumbaicr Isn't this a safety hazard for trains? @SrdsoM @RailMinIndia @RPF_INDIA,” said a Twitter user wrote.

The Railway Police Force, Mumbai Division, said, “Taking the Twitter complaint seriously, the report is as follows that the video on Twitter dated 12/10/22 pf no.01 - the auto rickshaw MH 02CT2240 at 01.00 had come to the Kurla railway station platform on the west side of Kalyan & Bridge.”