Avian influenza: 108,292 more poultry birds culled in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Wednesday culled 108,292 poultry birds in Navapur tehsil of Nandurbar district to contain bird flu or avian influenza. This is in addition to the 231,902 poultry birds culled till Tuesday, taking the count to around 340,195 till date in Navapur alone.

The total number of poultry birds culled across the state has reached around 419,033 till date.

Culling was started after ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, confirmed bird flu deaths in 16 poultry farms in Navapur. It has identified the H5N8 strain as the cause of death in poultry in the area, officials from the state animal husbandry department confirmed.

“We are trying to complete the culling process as early as possible because the virus is spreading in the area. On Wednesday, 108,292 poultry birds were culled,” said a senior official from the state animal husbandry department.

The state has set up 72 teams comprising 300 officials, to complete the culling process.

Navapur is known for layer poultry farming and has 27 such poultry farms. This is the second time the state has been affected by bird flu in the last 15 years.

The state also continued to record bird deaths on Wednesday as 185 bird deaths were reported, of which 180 were poultry birds. The count of bird deaths across the state has risen to 41,689.