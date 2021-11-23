Avighna Park fire: Blacklist audit agency, act against flat owner, probe report suggests

The investigation report into the level four fire reported in 60 storey high-rise Avighna Park last month has suggested blacklisting of the firefighting audit agency and action against the owner for carrying out unauthorised alterations in the flat that caught fire, claiming the life of security personnel. According to officials, the report is submitted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief IS Chahal for final approval.

A senior official not wishing to be named said, “We have recommended appropriate action for making alterations in the flat that contributed to the fire and have also suggested blacklisting of the firm that certified the fire safety equipment. The water from the firefighting system had to be activated manually to ensure there is required force of water for firefighting.”

Further, recommendations in the report also include putting a check on wooden materials used in flats for interior decoration works and empanelling of the interior design firms on the lines of how structural auditors are empanelled currently, said officials.

On October 22, a level four fire was reported in a flat on the 19th floor of Avighna Park, a 60 storey building at Curry Road. Dozens of citizens were rescued safely, but a 30-year-old security guard lost his life in the incident. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), earlier this month, in a preliminary report, had said that the cause of the fire is short-circuit. However, the final report was awaited.

According to officials, on inspecting the flat it was found that a lot of wooden material was used by the interior decorators. This led to the blaze spreading rapidly. The recommendations also include a need for the formation of two wings in the fire brigade. One arm can be assigned firefighting and another to inspect structures and issue notices periodically for violations.

The report has also likely suggested conducting periodic electrical audits in premises of housing societies, considering the maximum of fire incidents are due to short circuits. The BMC has also written to the public work department (PWD)’s electrical division to develop a mechanism for regulating housing societies to conduct electrical audits.