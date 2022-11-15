Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Baby dies of measles in Mumbai; second confirmed death so far

Baby dies of measles in Mumbai; second confirmed death so far

mumbai news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:13 PM IST

According to the officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the toddler was from Null Bazar, Pydhonie

124 measles patients have been registered since January. (Image for representative purpose)
ByHT Correspondent

In a tragic incident, a one-year-old baby boy suffering from measles died on Monday while undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital. This was the city’s second confirmed measles death.

He died due to acute renal failure and septicemia with measles bronchopneumonia, the officials added.

He was on ventilator since Saturday as he had respiratory problems.

Meanwhile, 124 measles patients have been registered since January.

Also Read: Measles outbreaks in Govandi slums since January due to poor vaccination coverage

At present, fever and rash patients are being treated in the wards and ICU of the civic body’s Kasturba Hospital.

61 patients were admitted from November 4 to November 14.

Out of these 61 patients, eight children are in the age group of 0 to 8 years.

A total of five patients aged 9 to 11 months, 31 aged 1 to 4, 14 aged 5 to 9 and three above 15 years have been admitted.

Out of them, six children are on oxygen.

