Back from the war yet battling for a seat
It’s been almost seven months since Indian students studying medicine in Ukraine returned to India, however, they are yet to find a seat for themselves in their homeland. Owing to the war that tore Ukraine apart, around 20,000 Indian students left their medical studies midway. However, the Indian authorities are not admitting them, and these students are still unaware of what happens to their future.
This frustration led to around 250 students staging a protest outside the National Medical Commission (NMC) in Delhi. To fathom their plight, we spoke to multiple Ukraine return students and they all have lost hope.
Asad Papa, 21, Pune - Currently in third year at the Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University of Ukraine.
“The Indian government is already late. They are taking too long, while the rest of us are in a state of fear and depression. We have honestly lost hope. And now even if the worst situation is to go back to Ukraine amid the war, we are okay with it, as we’ve invested our three years. The possibility of having a decent career seems bleak for us now
Harshit Rai, 23, Varanasi. Currently in fourth-year at the Bogomolets National Medical University
We are here from March, the government themselves should have felicitated us with clinical training either in public hospitals or in district clinics. Anyway, India has fewer doctors. The biggest problem that we are hearing is that there are no seats available. But we do have supernumerary seats that the government has in their hands. Every college has 25-30 seats and if they allot us those seats, a lot will be sorted,” Rai elaborates. He adds that compatibility is another issue that the authorities are fearing when it comes to mixing them with Indian students. “It’s a myth that we are not NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) qualified. We are at par with those students who are studying in Indian private colleges.
Harsh Goel,21, Muzaffarnagar: A third year medical student at Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University
“Expenses in Ukraine are cheaper than its neighbouring countries like Poland, Hungary. That’s why we enrolled ourselves in the Ukrainian Medical University. If our government transfers us to different countries it will impact not only college fees but also our daily expenses. We come from middle-class families and we cannot afford such expenses.”
Purva Sood, 24, Chandigarh: A sixth-year student at the VN Karazin Kharkiv National University
The environment in whole Europe is not congenial for Indians now, as our country abstained from voting. While evacuation we already suffered too much hate and discrimination. Recently I got a call from my neighbours telling me that someone looted my apartment there in Ukraine. I have lost almost everything and now our degree is also at stake. My sleep cycle has been affected badly. I don’t feel like going out to meet my friends or even relatives. I am not able to concentrate on my studies. Just waiting for the government to do some favour on humanitarian grounds.”
Prathamesh Aggarwal, 21, Mumbai: A third-year student of the Bukovinian State Medical University.
We cannot afford to go to any European countries and my family is already tensed as we are middle class. Currently, I’m visiting my uncle’s hospital in Kasara and observing the basic things to gain some practical knowledge.
-
Delhi: MCD suspends 2 engineers after Alipur wall collapse, orders inquiry
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended two engineers pending inquiry after the wall collapse incident in Outer Delhi's Alipur that claimed five lives on Friday, said an MCD statement issued on Saturday. Five people were killed and nine others were injured after a portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village near Alipur on Friday afternoon, police said.
-
Booster dose necessary to beat residual effect of COVID-19: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the newly announced door-to-door and workplace booster dose vaccination drive will be crucial to curb the COVID-19 pandemic's residual effect, news agency PTI reported. The booster dose drive called 'Ghar Ghar Dastak' (Knock at every door) starting from Saturday has been planned by the central leadership to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, CM Bommai said.
-
Uttarakhand CM Dhami plants trees to mark beginning of Harela festival
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in a tree plantation programme at Maharana Pratap Sports college here to mark the beginning of Harela festival. Celebrated in Uttarakhand in the month of Shravan, Harela is a unique festival that links environment conservation to culture, he said. The chief minister said 15 lakh trees will be planted during the festival of which 50 per cent will be fruit bearing.
-
Students forced to walk 3kms amid heavy traffic jam on Kalyan-Murbad NH
School students and parents were forced to walk for three kilometers due to a major traffic disruption on the pothole-filled road between the Mharal-Kalyan stretch of the Kalyan-Murbad-Ahmednagar national highway during the peak hours on Saturday morning. The continuous downpour in the area has led to several deadly potholes on the stretch leading to around 3- 4-hour long traffic jam. School buses, private cars, heavy trucks, two wheelers and autorickshaws were stuck on the stretch.
-
Heavy rain in parts of Delhi-NCR brings respite, causes traffic jams | Videos
Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday, bringing much-needed respite to denizens from the oppressive humidity and heat. Here are the top points on Delhi rain: The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius, with generally cloudy sky and light rains during the day, the IMD said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics