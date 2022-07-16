Back from the war yet battling for a seat

It’s been almost seven months since Indian students studying medicine in Ukraine returned to India, however, they are yet to find a seat for themselves in their homeland. Owing to the war that tore Ukraine apart, around 20,000 Indian students left their medical studies midway. However, the Indian authorities are not admitting them, and these students are still unaware of what happens to their future.

This frustration led to around 250 students staging a protest outside the National Medical Commission (NMC) in Delhi. To fathom their plight, we spoke to multiple Ukraine return students and they all have lost hope.

Asad Papa, 21, Pune - Currently in third year at the Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University of Ukraine.

“The Indian government is already late. They are taking too long, while the rest of us are in a state of fear and depression. We have honestly lost hope. And now even if the worst situation is to go back to Ukraine amid the war, we are okay with it, as we’ve invested our three years. The possibility of having a decent career seems bleak for us now

Harshit Rai, 23, Varanasi. Currently in fourth-year at the Bogomolets National Medical University

We are here from March, the government themselves should have felicitated us with clinical training either in public hospitals or in district clinics. Anyway, India has fewer doctors. The biggest problem that we are hearing is that there are no seats available. But we do have supernumerary seats that the government has in their hands. Every college has 25-30 seats and if they allot us those seats, a lot will be sorted,” Rai elaborates. He adds that compatibility is another issue that the authorities are fearing when it comes to mixing them with Indian students. “It’s a myth that we are not NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) qualified. We are at par with those students who are studying in Indian private colleges.

Harsh Goel,21, Muzaffarnagar: A third year medical student at Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University

“Expenses in Ukraine are cheaper than its neighbouring countries like Poland, Hungary. That’s why we enrolled ourselves in the Ukrainian Medical University. If our government transfers us to different countries it will impact not only college fees but also our daily expenses. We come from middle-class families and we cannot afford such expenses.”

Purva Sood, 24, Chandigarh: A sixth-year student at the VN Karazin Kharkiv National University

The environment in whole Europe is not congenial for Indians now, as our country abstained from voting. While evacuation we already suffered too much hate and discrimination. Recently I got a call from my neighbours telling me that someone looted my apartment there in Ukraine. I have lost almost everything and now our degree is also at stake. My sleep cycle has been affected badly. I don’t feel like going out to meet my friends or even relatives. I am not able to concentrate on my studies. Just waiting for the government to do some favour on humanitarian grounds.”

Prathamesh Aggarwal, 21, Mumbai: A third-year student of the Bukovinian State Medical University.

We cannot afford to go to any European countries and my family is already tensed as we are middle class. Currently, I’m visiting my uncle’s hospital in Kasara and observing the basic things to gain some practical knowledge.