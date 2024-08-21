Badlapur sexual abuse: Uddhav alleges BJP links to school, ‘politicisation,’ says Fadnavis

Mumbai: It wasn’t long before the Badlapur school sexual assault case led to political mud-slinging, as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) slammed the ruling Mahayuti government over the incident. Mumbai, India - Aug. 20, 2024: Former Corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad city Ravi Landge joined Shiv Sena ( UBT ) in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut at Matoshree, Bandra in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

While Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alleged there was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) link to the school where the sexual assault on two four-year-old girls took place, several MVA leaders also questioned the safety of women in the state when the ruling alliance was busy advertising the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, its new scheme promising a monthly aid of ₹1,500 to underprivileged women.

Significantly, a few protesters in Badlapur also displayed placards against the scheme, raising suspicions about the involvement of political workers in the agitation. In response, the ruling party leaders accused the opposition of politicising a sensitive matter.

Thackeray was the first to attack the state government over the incident, saying the Badlapur school was run by people connected to the BJP. “I hope they won’t let the accused off by asking them to write an essay like what happened in [Pune] Porshe case,” he said, adding that the government should take strict action against the culprit without looking at any political connection.

Later, at a function, Thackeray took potshots at the government’s populist scheme announced months before the assembly polls. “Where is the Ladki Bahin Yojana? The women have started saying they don’t want ₹1,500 if their kids are not safe,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accused chief minister Eknath Shinde of ignoring the incident until it snowballed. “The incident happened on August 13. On August 15, Shinde inaugurated a municipal building in Badlapur. Even though there were whispers of the incident at the time, Shinde ignored it. Who was pressuring him? Is the chief minister only working to retain power and his seat?”

Patole also said the Congress would protest against the Mahayuti government for not taking crimes against girls seriously. “Not only the people of Badlapur, but the people of Maharashtra have also started coming out onto the streets [to protest]. We have asked the government several times in the legislative assembly about the disappearance of many girls in the state. However, the government is not answering us.” An all-women delegation comprising Congress MPs and MLAs will visit Badlapur on Wednesday.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule demanded the resignation of CM Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis if they are not capable of protecting girls and women. “The crime rate in the state has been on the rise. We are not doubting the capability of the police force, which is one of the best in the world, but the state government has to introspect what has gone wrong in the police force,” she said.

The political undertone was also visible during the rail roko agitation at Badlapur. A few protesters were seen with printed placards about the Ladki Bahin scheme: “Nako tumche paise; mulgi surakshit rahil yachi hami dya (We don’t want your money; give a guarantee that our girls will be safe).”

Reacting to the criticism, Fadnavis said the opposition was politicising a sensitive incident. “Uddhav Thackeray is a former chief minister and Supriya Sule is a senior leader of NCP-SP. We expect them to be sensitive enough and not politicise the issue. The police and state government are handling the case with sensitivity so that the situation does not go out of hand,” he said.

When asked by the media if the protests were backed by political elements, Fadnavis said, “We have some information, but I will not comment on this issue now.”

Rural development minister Girish Mahajan, who visited Badlapur, said, “The placards flashed against the government’s Ladki Bahin scheme were printed last night. This was a planned protest to politicise the issue. The people who participated in the agitation were outsiders, and we have identified them. The opposition has stooped so low to take advantage of the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis, who was in Delhi, also announced that a special investigation team under senior IPS officer Arti Singh has been set up to probe the incident. He added that special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam would be appointed to fight the case in a fast-track court.

Maharashtra school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said “Vishakha committees” will be formed in schools, which will provide a platform for girl students to raise grievances. He added that schools will face action if CCTV cameras installed on their premises are found to be non-functional.