MUMBAI: Ten days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mandated that Mumbai’s bakeries transition from wood and coal-fired ovens to cleaner fuel by July 8, the Bombay Bakers Association (BBA) has requested an extension of up to one year and financial subsidies to facilitate the switch. The association, which represents and advocates for local bakery owners, met with civic officials on Thursday to discuss their concerns. Bakers seek more time, subsidies to switch to cleaner fuel

BBA members highlighted the financial and infrastructural challenges associated with the transition. Association president Nasir Ansari explained, “The initial setup cost for any alternative oven ranges between ₹10 to ₹12 lakh. Some bakeries operate in slum areas where obtaining a gas pipeline is not feasible, while electric ovens are even more expensive.” He added, “While we are willing to comply, the financial burden is significant. We need additional time and financial relief.”

Ansari also pointed out that of the 600 bakeries served notices by the BMC, only 10 to 20 have been able to order new ovens and begin demolishing their traditional bhattis. The association has requested the BMC to consider the feasibility of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and electric ovens for different establishments and allow for necessary adjustments in production timelines.

A BMC official present at the meeting acknowledged the bakers’ concerns but emphasised the need for compliance. “We understand their challenges and are offering as much support as possible. However, action must be taken within the stipulated time as per the high court’s directive.”

To address the bakers’ concerns, the BMC plans to convene a meeting next month with key stakeholders, including fire authorities, oven manufacturers, gas utility providers, and the environment department. Additionally, the BBA has stated that its legal representatives will present their case in the next high court hearing, seeking subsidies to ease the transition.

The BMC’s directive, issued on February 17, follows the Bombay High Court’s order on January 9, which granted businesses six months to adopt cleaner fuel alternatives due to health concerns and air pollution. A study by the Bombay Environment Action Group identified wood-fuelled bakeries as the third-largest source of pollution in Mumbai, contributing 6% to the city’s overall air quality index, as per the Mumbai Climate Action Plan 2023.

In a letter to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health) on Wednesday, the BBA reaffirmed its commitment to compliance while urging authorities to extend the deadline and ensure the availability of piped natural gas (PNG) connections for affected bakeries.