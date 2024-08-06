BAMS graduates can now avail state quota

Kicker: Relief for Ayurvedic PG aspirants HT Image

MUMBAI: In a decision aimed at addressing the concerns of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) graduates who studied outside Maharashtra but want to pursue post-graduation ((PG) in the state, the state government has announced a change in the quota system of the PG course. This new measure will benefit students from Maharashtra who have obtained their Ayurveda degrees from other states, allowing them access to postgraduate education under the state quota.

Previously, students, who were residents of Maharashtra but completed their BAMS degrees from outside the state, were excluded from the state quota for postgraduate Ayurvedic education. This exclusion occurred despite the limited availability of government seats in Maharashtra, prompting many students to pursue their studies in other states. With only six government and 12 aided Ayurvedic colleges in Maharashtra, compared to 71 private institutions, numerous students sought education opportunities elsewhere.

However, these students faced challenges when they returned to Maharashtra for higher studies, as they were classified as ‘Out of Maharashtra students’ and they were required to take admission under the 15% all-India quota. Consequently, they were denied access to 85% of the state quota for postgraduate admissions. Instead, they were often limited to the management quota seats in private colleges, which come with significantly higher fees, sometimes up to four times more. Furthermore, these students were also ineligible for fee concessions available to reserved category students under the state quota.

Parents of affected students voiced their concerns, highlighting the disparity faced by local students who pursued their undergraduate education out of state. They argued that the current rules unjustly burdened these students with higher fees and limited opportunities, despite their intent to serve the state in the future.

“State quota is meant to ensure that the state’s citizens receive services from local doctors in the future. Even if these students have completed their education outside Maharashtra, they will return to serve here. This fundamental aspect has been overlooked in the state quota regulations,” said a concerned parent.

In a recent meeting with parents, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded sympathetically to their demands. Dinesh Waghmare, secretary of the medical education department, said, “Necessary changes in the postgraduate admission rules will be implemented. We are submitting a proposal for approval and are working towards resolving this issue in the upcoming academic year.”