Bandra man arrested for threatening to recreate ‘Udaipur-like incident’ in city
Mumbai A 25-year-old Bandra man was arrested for posting a message on Twitter and threatening to recreate a ‘Udaipur-like’ incident in the city if anyone said anything wrong about Islam.
The accused also issued death threats to a Marathi TV channel anchor who had commented on former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet Mohammed, said police officials.
Rizwan Taufiq Rehman Shaikh, a resident of the transit camp area in Bandra (west), owns two commercial transport vehicles and runs a small transport business. He already has three criminal cases of assault and a molestation case registered against him, a crime branch official said.
Shaikh has been arrested on the complaint of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), which also monitors suspicious activities and keeps tabs on anti-national activities on social media.
Around a week ago, while monitoring activities related to the beheading of a tailor in Udaipur, allegedly triggered by Sharma’s comments, a CIU policeman came across Rizwan’s tweet.
The police further said that the user, while commenting on the post of a Marathi news channel anchor, had said, “What is your channel telling about Islam is wrong. Be careful, you all will be shot to dead.” He added, “If anyone says anything wrong about Islam and Muslims, he will be shot dead.”
The CIU officer then filed an FIR at the Azad Maidan police station and Shaikh was arrested from Bandra Reclamation area on Tuesday night. The crime branch produced Shaikh before a court on Wednesday and sought his custody by arguing that they want to probe if he had any links with any groups that intend to flare up communal tension.
Rizwan’s lawyer, advocate Ajay Upatati Dubey, however, refuted the allegations levelled against his client and said, “He was just making a request not to pass objectionable comments about Islam and was not threatening anyone.”
After hearing both the sides, the court remanded Shaikh to the crime branch’s custody till July 8.
-
Bihar: Teacher who brutally thrashed boy with sticks in Patna sent to jail
A teacher was jailed on Thursday for mercilessly thrashing a five-year-old boy at Jaya Public school, Oriyara area, Patna police said. Police said the teacher lost control when the boy presented his work while he was busy talking with a girl student in the classroom. Probe on, video goes viral “The teacher caught the boy's hair and started kicking and punching him. It continued till the stick broke into two pieces,” said a police official.
-
Eknath Shinde takes charge as chief minister of Maharashtra
Exactly a week after he took oath as the twentieth chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde on Thursday officially took charge at Mantralaya, the state government's administrative headquarters in Mumbai. Read Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde pulls up officials over biker's pothole death Shinde said his family members also attended the ceremony. “My daughter-in-law Vrushali and, wife Lata, son Shrikant, father Sambhaji Shinde grandson Rudransh were also present,” the 64-year-old politician tweeted.
-
Kanwar yatra: Waste management, garbage disposal top priority for authorities
The authorities in Haridwar are bracing themselves in management and disposal of waste that is expected to generate once the Kanwar yatra begins in mid-July. This year's yatra starts on July 14 when over 4 crore pilgrims will come to the holy city to fetch Ganga waters for two weeks. According to the mela administration, about 4.5 crore Lord Shiva devotees also known as kanwariyas, are expected to arrive in Uttarakhand during July 14-26 period.
-
Karnataka Congress leaders battle for CM post ahead of 2023 assembly polls
The Congress plans to win 130 seats in next year's Karnataka assembly election but seems still not be able to present a united front with senior leaders vying to be seen as next in line for the chief minister's post, leaving workers confused. News agency ANI quoted a senior leader as saying a 'damage control' policy is needed right now.
-
Lightning strikes kill 11 in one day in Madhya Pradesh; IMD issues warnings
According to official data, six friends who had gone for a picnic in Ajnoi forest of Sheopur were struck by lightning. Of those, Ramabharat Adiwasi, Dilip Adiwasi and Mukesh Adiwasi, all in their early 20s, died on the spot, while Dayaram Adiwasi, Satish Adiwasi and Somdev Adiwasi were seriously injured and admitted to Gwalior Medical College.
