Bandra school peon arrested for harassing three minor girls

A peon with a school in Bandra was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing three minor students, police said. HT Image

The 21-year-old accused managed to get the mobile numbers of the girls from the school register, an officer from Bandra police station said. He allegedly made inappropriate remarks to them not only on the school premises but also over the phone, the officer said.

“The accused first made indecent comments on the school premises on November 2. But the girls were scared and embarrassed and decided not to inform their parents,” the officer said.

A couple of days later, when they started getting texts and calls from the accused, the three told their parents about him, the police officer said. “The parents filed a complaint with us last weekend. We arrested the peon on Tuesday after he reported for duty.”

The accused has been booked under section 509 (a word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

