Bandra station crackdown: 500 fine for spitting, littering as officials tighten cleanliness norms

MUMBAI: As the Bandra railway station plays host to the colourful Station Mahotsav, launched on July 5, railway authorities have decided to clamp down on a far less festive issue—spitting and littering. A recent inspection by senior Western Railway (WR) officials has revived the long-standing demand for stricter enforcement of cleanliness norms at this 19th-century Grade I heritage site. Mumbai, India - July 12, 2025: The railways will be levying fines on people who litter or spit inside rail premises at Bandra in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 12, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The move comes after officials, during a routine visit amid the ongoing celebrations, spotted fresh paan stains marring the freshly scrubbed walls of the building, which dates back to 1888 in Victorian Era. Despite Bandra station being decked up with cultural programmes, exhibitions and artistic competitions, its visual charm was undercut by tell-tale signs of civic apathy.

“We found red stains on walls even though contractors had been asked to ensure the building remained spotless during the festival,” a senior WR official told this newspaper. “We are now introducing a dedicated receipt book for ticket checkers to issue ₹500 fines to those caught spitting or littering. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has also been asked to take action against offenders.”

The revised fine of ₹500, up from ₹200 earlier, was officially notified in February. According to WR officials, between April 2024 and January 2025, over 2,300 cases of spitting and littering were registered, amounting to nearly ₹6 lakh in fines collected. The Commercial Department is compiling further data to assess the behavioural trends and improve enforcement.

The decision to revive enforcement was formally taken at the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting held on July 10, where passenger representatives raised concerns about hygiene, beggars, loiterers, and train punctuality. “We urged railway officials to penalise those who deface public spaces. WR also informed us that additional CCTVs are being installed inside trains to deter unwanted elements,” said Rajiv Singhal, DRUCC member.

Sources confirmed that Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pankaj Singh had personally visited Bandra station and expressed displeasure over the state of maintenance. He reportedly pulled up the cleaning contractors for shabby upkeep of platforms and toilets. One of the recurring complaints, officials said, was that insufficient cleaning manpower and careless littering by commuters were making the job harder.

“To cut costs, contractors are deploying fewer cleaning staff, which is affecting station hygiene. Corners of platforms and track ends are often neglected. We will now focus on catching people who litter, to help maintain higher standards of cleanliness,” a senior official said.

Bandra Station Mahotsav: Blending heritage with celebration

Launched on July 5, the Bandra Station Mahotsav has turned the bustling transit hub into a venue of cultural celebration. The festival kicked off with a vibrant performance by a troupe of African drummers and includes a series of competitions and exhibitions designed to spotlight the station’s legacy and community connections.

As part of the festivities:

A commemorative postal cover will be released on July 27 at the closing ceremony.

Cultural performances by local artists, vlog-making contests, and art competitions have been organised.

The “Purani Yaadein” contest invites citizens to share photos, videos, and voice clips of their cherished memories connected to the station.

Creative submissions under Art & Craft include drawings, paintings, digital artwork, and clay models inspired by the station’s heritage.

The final date for submissions across events is July 20, while the closing ceremony on July 27 will also mark the official inauguration of the postal cover.

A legacy worth preserving

Declared a Grade I heritage structure under the Maharashtra Government’s 1995 heritage regulations, Bandra Station is a rare architectural blend of Victorian Gothic and Indian styles. Originally opened in 1864, the current heritage station building was constructed in 1888. Its gabled roofs, pointed arches and ornate detailing continue to charm thousands of commuters who pass through its portals daily.