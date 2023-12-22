Bar waiters arrested for murder and robbery of colleague

NAVI MUMBAI: Three waiters were apprehended on Thursday, who worked as waiters in a bar for murdering their coworker and robbing him of ₹35,000 on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Uday Honnaya Shetty, 42, was found dead with severe head injuries in his residence above the bar at Shiravane village in Nerul. HT Image

The arrested individuals are Vikramkumar Ramvilas Yadav, 20, Pappu Kumar Surendrakumar Choudhary, 22, and Shiva Manoj Kevat, 23, all of whom resided in the same location.

The owner of Bharti Bar, Suresh Krishnappa Pangeli, 48, discovered Shetty’s dead body when checking on his employees on Wednesday morning. Pangeli suspected Yadav as the murderer as a day before, Yadav and Shetty had a fight and Yadav had threatened to kill him.

Senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat from the Nerul police station said, “Three workers from the bar were missing and we suspected all three. With the help of technical investigation and information, we could trace all three at LTT Railway Station in the early hours of Thursday. The trio were trying to flee to their hometowns. The accused knew that Shetty had no family and he kept his savings in the cupboard. They decided to rob him at night while he was asleep. But in the process, a fight took place and they happened to kill him. The murder was not planned, only the robbery was planned.”

Yadav, originally from Bihar, worked as a waiter, while Choudhary served as a housekeeper at the bar, and Kevat, a waiter, both hailed from Jharkhand.