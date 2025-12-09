Battle to save 740 trees at Thane Mental Hospital intensifies

THANE: The plan to axe around 740 trees in exchange for a world-class mental health facility in Thane has taken a political turn, with the local arm of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) opposing the move. The plan to axe around 740 trees in exchange for a world-class mental health facility in Thane has taken a political turn, with the local arm of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) opposing the move. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (PRAFUL GANGURDE)

If the plan does go through, it would mean cutting 742 trees, of the 1,614 trees in the old Thane Mental Hospital, in favour of a redevelopment plan being pushed by the state. The project would see a state-of-the-art mental health facility being built, equipped with modern buildings, services, and infrastructure.

Those rooting for the preservation of Thane’s green cover say they are not against the redevelopment plan but will not bear silent witness to the destruction of 750-odd trees.

Environmental NGOs and local politicians are demanding that the state provide a plan that would see the affected trees transplanted in the hospital premises. They also want to see a supporting scientific plan that would ensure their survival, post-transplantation.

The redevelopment project, announced in 2023, includes the demolition of 25 old structures on the sprawling 57-acre, colonial-era campus. Around 20 new buildings will be constructed, with modern facilities such as specialised wards, administrative blocks, patient centres, and staff quarters. Hospital employees say some of the trees are situated right in the middle of the proposed new structures.

Accordingly, the state public works department has written to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), seeking permission to cut 742 trees on the property. Netaji Mulik, superintendent of the Thane Mental Hospital, told HT, that reducing tree cover is counter-productive to mental health, the primary focus of such an institution, as greenery facilitates mental and physical recovery and contributes to human well-being.

Kasber Augustine, president of the Thane Citizens’ Foundation, said they support the redevelopment plan but not at the cost of green cover. “Many of the trees that would be lost are fully grown, indigenous species such as mango, jackfruit, neem, coconut, teak, umbar, chafa, Ashoka, and others, which have a very low survival rate after transplantation.”

Prashant Sinkar, an environment activist from Thane, has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to intervene. He has demanded an independent study on the issue. “Trees that can be scientifically transplanted, must be transplanted instead of felling them. The redevelopment plan should be redesigned to have minimal impact on green cover.”

Manoj Pradhan, Thane NCP (SP) chief, visited the Thane Mental Hospital on Monday and claimed that trees are already being cut even though no approval has been as yet. “Cutting even branch requires the permission of the TMC,” he pointed out.

“Large numbers of trees like this help to keep air pollution in check. While development of the city and its infrastructure is welcome, it should not come at the cost of destroying greenery. If the authorities don’t stop this, we will mount a public protest,” Pradhan added.