Bawankule’s probe letter on BJP MLA’s firm sparks controversy

Mumbai: A political row erupted on Tuesday after Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule was accused of referring to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta as a “land mafia” in an official communication, a claim both leaders have denied. The controversy surfaced after former Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole made public a copy of a probe letter issued in June last year. Instruction manual, guide. Document with cogwheel isolated design element. Male character analyzing file. Business analysis, data processing, updating. Vector isolated concept metaphor illustration

Patole alleged that Mehta had encroached on land belonging to tribal and other communities and evaded stamp duty worth hundreds of crores, causing a potential loss of ₹400–500 crore to the state. He was referring to a letter dated June 20, 2025, in which the revenue department ordered an inquiry into complaints related to alleged non-payment of stamp duty and penalties linked to Mehta’s firm, Seven Eleven Construction. The letter directed officials to complete the probe within seven days and submit a report.

Responding to the allegations, Bawankule said the letter was issued based on a complaint and did not refer to Mehta as an MLA. “As a minister, we act on complaints received. The letter mentions only Narendra Mehta’s name and does not describe him as an MLA,” he said.

Mehta also denied the allegations, calling them “baseless and false”, and maintained that he had no pending dues and had committed no wrongdoing.

Patole said he would raise the issue in the state assembly and table the letter as part of his argument.