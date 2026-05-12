MUMBAI: A 42-year-old beautician was allegedly stabbed to death in Andheri West on May 10 by her acquaintance. The accused, Amol Mahare, was known to the victim and had allegedly threatened to harm her earlier, police said. He was arrested within two hours of the incident, before he could flee. Beautician, 42, stabbed to death

According to police, the deceased was identified as Manali Surendra Sukhadare, a Mira Road resident who owned a beauty parlour. A mother of two, she was on her way to her sister-in-law’s residence in Amboli when she was allegedly attacked with a knife by the accused.

In her complaint, Bharati Sawant, 47, the victim’s sister-in-law and a resident of Andheri West, told police that on May 7, Manali had informed her about a work-related trip to Sakharpa in Ratnagiri district and said she would stay at Bharati’s residence on the night of May 8 before travelling the next day. However, late on May 8, Manali had not reached the residence. Bharati then contacted her, and Manali said she had started from Mira Road. Soon after, Bharati was unable to reach her.

At around 12.30am, a neighbour informed Bharati that Manali had been brutally assaulted and was lying in a pool of blood near a staircase in the locality. Bharati and her family rushed to the spot and found Manali in a critical condition.

Police said a knife stained with blood was found lying beside the victim. She had sustained multiple injuries on her face, neck, hands, stomach and legs. With the help of neighbours, the family rushed her to Cooper Hospital, where she died during treatment.

During the investigation, Manali’s daughter, Sanskruti, informed police that Mahire had allegedly threatened to kill her mother following an argument a few days earlier. Other relatives also suspected his involvement in the attack.

Police subsequently registered a murder case and arrested Mahire from Ghatkopar West while he was allegedly trying to flee. Police officials said the accused and the victim were acquaintances and that he had allegedly grown suspicious about her character, which led to the murder.

“We have arrested the accused and are further investigating the case,” said an officer from Amboli police station.