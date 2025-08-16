MUMBAI: With less than a week to go before the keenly watched BEST Employees’ Credit Society elections, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has launched a preliminary enquiry against eight senior office-bearers of the society over alleged irregularities in the purchase of a Lonavala property. The inquiry adds to a parallel probe by the state cooperation department, fuelling political tensions between the newly allied Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on one side and the BJP-led Mahayuti on the other. BEST credit society fraud probe: EOW begins inquiry into ₹ 12.41-crore Lonavala property deal; Sena (UBT)-MNS calls it political vendetta

The credit society — controlled by the Sena (UBT)’s BEST Kamgar Sena and now in alliance with the MNS for the August 18 polls — is accused of paying ₹18.04 crore for a rest house in Lonavala, well above the ready reckoner rate of ₹5.63 crore, allegedly causing a loss of ₹12.41 crore to members. The complainant, BEST employee and society member Rajendra Gore, alleges the purchase violated cooperative rules, including acquiring property outside the society’s jurisdiction without the registrar’s permission.

The EOW inquiry names chairman Kirtan Kori, secretary Umesh Sarang, directors Bhiwaji Sawant, Raju Sasane, Bhaskar Toraskar, Pramod Rane, former chairman Sanjay Bhagare, and CEO Lalit Parab — all affiliated with the Sena (UBT). Police officials confirmed that those named are being summoned for questioning.

This latest action follows a notice dated August 13 from the divisional joint registrar of cooperative societies, appointing an inquiry team to examine the society’s 2024-25 records. Separately, the EOW is also investigating a complaint by Vivekanand Ghag alleging ₹24 crore in irregularities.

Sena (UBT) and MNS leaders have dismissed the charges as a political ploy. “Since the Thackeray brothers joined hands for the BEST credit society polls, the whole state is watching. Suddenly, there are allegations. Earlier there were no complaints,” said Kori, who previously headed the Utkarsh Panel. BEST Kamgar Sena president Suhas Samant accused BJP MLC Prasad Lad of instigating the probes to create “confusion among voters”, noting that the society recently earned an ‘A’ grade in a government audit.

Lad, however, defended the inquiries, saying, “If there are complaints of irregularities, how can we keep quiet?” He insisted that both the cooperation department and the EOW are acting on specific complaints and evidence.

The political stakes are unusually high for what is typically a low-profile cooperative poll. The Sena (UBT) will contest 18 of the 21 seats, the MNS two, and the BEST SC/ST Employees Welfare Association one. If victorious, the MNS will also get a nominated director post. The Mahayuti’s BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are contesting as the opposition.

The elections mark the first time the Thackeray cousins’ parties are contesting together in any poll, seen by both camps as a test run for a broader civic election alliance — and by rivals as a potential threat worth disrupting.