BEST drivers to get monthly star ratings, other incentives

MUMBAI: Owing to frequent accidents and protests by BEST drivers handling wet-lease buses, the Undertaking has decided to tackle the situation by taking two steps. First, it has asked depot managers to give a monthly star rating to drivers, and secondly, it has decided to issue notices to wet-lease operators to resolve whatever problems their drivers have, since the disputes between them have been tarnishing BEST’s image. part from star ratings, BEST will also begin recognising drivers with the least complaints against them every month and other such parameters. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

“To improve the safety of passengers and reduce accidents, we are starting incentive programmes,” said a senior BEST official. “We are looking to give star ratings to drivers. Every month, we will reward drivers who have a stellar record, zero accidents and have displayed good behaviour with passengers. We will also publicise this across all depots. Otherwise, drivers simply drive buses and are not recognised for their service. This can be motivation for other drivers to perform better. We have also begun training sessions for all drivers, including those on wet lease.”

The nitty-gritty of how the new incentive system, which is to begin in April, will function is still being worked out. BEST officials said there was already one system in existence to recognise good drivers, the one where such drivers were rewarded in August while celebrating BEST Divas. Apart from star ratings, BEST will also begin recognising drivers with the least complaints against them every month and other such parameters.

Sources said that recently SVR Srinivas, the general manager of BEST, also held meetings with the wet-lease operators, in which they were given a stern warning about the frequent protests and strikes undertaken by their drivers. One of the most common reasons for such strikes is the wet lease drivers’ salaries. BEST union leaders said that these were around ₹16,000 to ₹21,000 per month, a sum far less than what drivers on BEST’s payroll make, and were often delayed to boot.

“We have served notices to wet-lease operators, warning them of consequences, such has levying steep fines, if their drivers are not taken care of properly,” said another BEST official. “Due to the strikes called by the wet-lease drivers, it is our image that gets tarnished.”

On Tuesday, there was yet another accident involving a BEST bus. According to BEST officials, Bus No 702 left Magathane Depot and was scheduled to go to Ghodbunder Village. “At around 11.15am, while the bus was approaching Daulat Nagar, a motorcyclist suddenly appeared in front of the bus,” said a BEST official. “The bus driver had to apply the brakes. There was a scooter behind the bus, which collided with the left rear side and damaged it.”

In this case, the BEST driver called the police and later, along with the scooter rider, went to Kasturba Marg police station. The authorities said there was no complaint registered and no one was injured. Sources, however, said that the frequent bus accidents of this kind were a cause for concern.