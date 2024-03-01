 BEST hikes rates for passes | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / BEST hikes rates for passes

BEST hikes rates for passes

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Mumbai's BEST Undertaking hikes bus pass rates by nearly 100% from March 1 to improve financial position, offering rounded rates for daily, weekly, and monthly passes.

Mumbai: The BEST Undertaking, which provides bus services within the metropolitan region, has hiked rates for daily, weekly, monthly passes effective March 1, in some cases by nearly 100%. The hike comes at a time when the BEST does not have a full-time general manager, and it is expected to help the undertaking improve its financial position, said officials.

HT Image
HT Image

The BEST has four categories of passes depending on the fare for a single journey, and commuters have the option of choosing between three slabs for the number of trips permitted within the stipulated time. The rates for passes earlier ranged from 59 (for a daily pass) to 1499 (for a monthly pass covering 150 trips where the ticket for a single journey was 25). “We were facing trouble returning the change to commuters who bought passes, so we have rounded off the rates. The hike will also help us improve our financial condition,” said a BEST spokesperson.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

For monthly passes spanning 28 days, the hike is the steepest for the slab with the maximum number of trips. For instance, the monthly pass for 150 trips where the fare for a single journey is 6 has been hiked from 299 to 600; where the single journey fare is 13, the rate has been hiked from 749 to 1,400. The cost of the monthly unlimited pass has been hiked from 750 to 900.

The minimum fare for AC and non-AC buses, at 5 and 6, respectively, has been left unchanged. Subsidies for senior citizens and school children too have not been tinkered with, said officials. Passes at the new rates are available on the BEST smart card as well as the Chalo App, said sources.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On