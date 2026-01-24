Bhagwat to address meet in city to mark RSS centenary

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a two-day conclave in the city titled ‘New Horizon’ to mark 100 years of the RSS. The RSS chief will also interact with people from different walks of life during the event, including industrialists, scientists, litterateurs, artists and prominent figures from the advertising and entertainment industries and social organisations. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (PTI)

The two-day conclave will be held at the Nehru Centre in Worli on February 7-8. It will be the final leg of a four-city series to mark the RSS’ centenary year, following programmes in Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The RSS, an umbrella body of Hindutva groups across the world and the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was founded by Keshav Hedgewar in Nagpur in 1925. Its centenary year spans October 2 , 2025 till October 20, 2026, and a series of events have been planned to mark the occasion, including door-to-door outreach, conclaves, and gatherings of intellectuals and youth. The emphasis in these events will be on Panch Parivartan (five transformations): fostering family values, social harmony, civic responsibilities, self awareness and environmental protection.

Bhagwat will address the ‘New Horizon’ programme on the first day and participate in a question and answer session on the second day. Each day will comprise two sessions. Arjun Chandorkar, Sanghchalak of the Konkan region, said eminent personalities from various walks of life had been invited for the event.