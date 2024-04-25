Bhawani is ok if spoken, not written: EC

Surendra P Gangan Maharashtra chief electoral officer S Chockaligam

Mumbai: The state election commission has stated that religious words or terms in written documents of the election campaign were not allowed, while no action will be taken if these words or terms were uttered during campaign rallies and meetings. The election body has clarified this in the backdrop of the objection raised by the body to the campaign song released by Shiv Sena (UBT) with the words “Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Addressing a press conference in Mantralaya on Wednesday, chief electoral officer of Maharashtra S Chockalingam said that they have received an explanation from Shiv Sena (UBT) and a decision will be taken soon on this. The office of the CEO had three days ago served a notice to the party over the usage of the word Bhavani in the song released last week to promote its new poll symbol, flaming torch. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had said that they would not drop the word and dared the poll body to take action against them. The party was served the notice after the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) found the use of word Bhawani objectionable as per an ECI circular of August 2023.

Thackeray and his party said that religious words including Bhawani were uttered by leaders from the BJP and other parties in the campaign and asked why no action was taken against them. Chockalingam said: “The MCMC had found the word objectionable during the process of pre-certification to the song. The notice was issued as per those norms. The utterance of similar words in the rally or the meeting is allowed. The local authorities looking after the conduct of rallies may take objection.”

Officials from the office of the CEO said that the appeal related to the objection to the song goes to the CEO, Maharashtra and then to the election commission of India.

Chockalingam said that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP should have raised the objection to the allotment of tutari to independents in Baramati and other constituencies before the allotment of the free symbols. “The symbol tutari was in the free symbol [list] and it has been allotted to independents as per their demands in other constituencies like Parbhani, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Yavatmal-Washim too. Since they have been allotted, they cannot be cancelled now. The objection should have been taken before the allotment of the symbol after the list of the free symbols was published,” said Chockalingam.

NCP-SP, which has been allotted the symbol of ‘man blowing turha’, has raised objection to the allotment of the trumpet symbol to independents. The party has been using the Marathi word, tutari, for its symbol and said that the trumpet used in musical bands cannot be translated as tutari. It has demanded that the trumpet symbol should be withdrawn. Chockalingam said the decision cannot be changed and only symbols appear on the ballot machine, not the name of the symbol.

Chockalingam said that the Mumbai collector who is the district election officer has reviewed the objection and submission in the complaint against chief minister Eknath Shinde. He said the report was awaited and action would be taken after it. The Congress has lodged a complaint against Shinde for holding a political meeting at his official bungalow, Varsha.