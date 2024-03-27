 Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, others detained after raid at hookah bar in Mumbai | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, others detained after raid at hookah bar in Mumbai

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 27, 2024 08:29 AM IST

A case was registered against all the accused and they were released after being questioned, police said.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was among a few people detained after a raid at a hookah bar in Mumbai's Fort area last night. A case was registered against the accused and they were released after questioning, the police said.

Munawar Faruqui has been focussing on his music career lately.
According to The Times of India, Mumbai Police's Social Service Branch raided the Sabalan hookah bar at Bora Bazaar after receiving a tip-off.

“Our team raided on the information that the patrons were indulging in tobacco-based hookah use under the guise of herbal hookah,” a police officer told the newspaper.

"If it turns out that the accused indeed used tobacco hookah, they will be charged under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act," the officer added.

(This is a developing story, check again for details)

Wednesday, March 27, 2024
