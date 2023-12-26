Mumbai: A bike caught fire in the open parking lot of Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel on Monday afternoon gutting 25 to 30 two-wheelers parked alongside, no one was injured in the incident. The blaze started at 1:15pm and was doused at 1:40pm using a hydrant line at the mall. Bike catches fire at Lower Parel mall, takes 30 others with it

“It’s likely that there was a short circuit in the bike’s battery, which caused the fire,” said a senior fire official on duty, adding, “The rumours that blaze erupted from an electric bike are not true. Bike owners have come ahead with their insurance documents and the accident claim process is underway.”

A rude shock to those who came to shop and enjoy their day off on Christmas, those with bikes parked at the lot were diverted to collecting their bikes or beginning the procedure for an insurance claim after the fire incident. Sagar, from New Delhi who is visiting the city for a few days, was particularly worried as he had rented a scooter from a person who had insurance from a third-party company.

“I’m a little unsure if we’ll be able to claim the insurance, and as I fly back to Delhi in two days, I’m worried. But the owner will take care of it. The police have asked me to come collect the incident report on Tuesday,” he said. Gulbaz Khan, who did not have insurance for his bike, was visibly tense.

Meanwhile, those with insurance were in better shape as the police officials on site had promised full damages.

“My bike is only two months old,” said Vivek Jain, who had a Bajaj electric bike, the battery of which was intact, leading suspicion away from it. “I’ve already lodged an insurance claim and asked for a spot survey.”

Another, Rupali Salgare, was told a report would be filed with the fire brigade, after which she could claim insurance. “The bike was my husband’s, and thankfully it’s not completely damaged. I will go and pick it up in the evening.”