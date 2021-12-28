Bike stealing YouTube hacks land four in jail

Mumbai Four 20-year-olds landed behind the bars after they used YouTube to learn tricks on how to unlock and steal two-wheelers.

Dindoshi police received numerous complaints of motorcycles being stolen in and around the western suburbs. The ploy of the young men was unearthed after a friend tipped off the police saying that the men were seen riding different motorcycles to college almost every day to impress girls.

The four accused have been identified as Sandeep Gaikwad (20), Ganesh Chavan (20), Yogesh Sakare (19) and Mahesh Swami (22), all students pursuing a commerce course in a suburban college. The Dindoshi police officers said that the boys learnt how to start two-wheelers without a key from YouTube videos and practiced on the bikes of their parents and neighbours before stealing their first one.

In April 2021, Swami and the others robbed the first two-wheeler which was parked outside a restaurant in Malad west. Since then, they would tell their parents that they are meeting to study together at night but then would steal bikes parked in non-crowded areas.

They would take the bikes to their college to impress girls. “Whenever they would come near a check post, they would get down the bikes and pretend to push it, as if taking it to a garage. The boys used to then change the number plate of the vehicle and abandon it as soon as the fuel tanks got empty,” said PSI Dr Chandrakant Gharge, investigating officer of the case.

“This kind of activities by youth may be an outcome of youth subculture engaging in acts of rebellion against the mainstream norms and values or is an attempt to attain economic success in the absence of institutional means like access to a decent education. By coming together and engaging in such acts, they are able to gain legitimacy and status within the in-group members and in the process assert their youthhood, vis a vis their peers in the community,” said Dr Vijay Raghavan, criminology expert from Tata Institute of Social Sciences.