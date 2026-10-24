MUMBAI: Bike taxi riders may have to purchase short-term passes, either daily, weekly, fortnightly or monthly, as part of measures to tighten documentation required when signing up with an aggregator. Bike taxi riders may have to buy passes as govt tightens security

Sources in the transport department said that unlike cabbies and autorickshaw drivers, many bike taxi riders don’t operate this service as a full-time job. They use it as a secondary means to earn, while travelling to work or after their work day ends. “We have learnt this from the aggregator companies as well as the riders,” said a transport department official.

By making passes mandatory, the transport authorities are trying to add a layer of security to the bike taxi service after one of the accused in the Tiger Shroff shooting on October 18 was identified as a Rapido bike taxi rider.

As part of the proposed reforms, aggregators would have to demand proper documents and vet their riders’ antecedents. Documents could include government identification cards and bills showing proof of address. Passes would offer flexibility. Bike taxi riders can work for limited hours based on choice.

“The government will levy charges on these passes, which will become a recurring revenue stream. It will be a win-win situation as the riders won’t be identified as permanent riders, a major concern they had raised,” said a senior official.

The authorities could make it compulsory to link government photo identification cards on the app, while discussions are underway to make police verification mandatory as well.

Another option being discussed is for riders to paste a sticker on the two-wheeler whenever the rider goes live on the mobile app. The sticker would identify the two-wheeler as a bike taxi and not a private vehicle. This would aid passengers, the traffic police and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). For two-wheelers registered outside Maharashtra, a domicile certificate will be made mandatory, sources said.

These options will be discussed by the transport authorities next week.

Earlier this week, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik had said stringent measures would be announced for bike taxi aggregators and riders in the wake of the Tiger Shroff incident. The government has been struggling to execute the bike taxi policy and auto-rickshaw and taxi unions have been questioning the seriousness with which it is being implemented.