Biker dies in road accident after unknown vehicle knocks him from behind in Thane
A biker in his thirties working in HDFC Bank debt department in Parel lost his life when he met with an accident along the bridge at Thane Kharegaon Toll Naka on Thursday.
The deceased, Surendra Sharma, was returning from work when at around 9pm an unknown vehicle hit his bike from behind, killing him on the spot.
Kharegaon police arrived after a passer-by informed them and took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.
Kalwa police station senior police inspector, D Ahwad, said, “We have registered a case against the unknown driver for negligence, rash driving and killing the biker. Our team is looking for the unknown driver and we will arrest him soon.”
