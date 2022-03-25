Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Biker dies in road accident after unknown vehicle knocks him from behind in Thane
mumbai news

Biker dies in road accident after unknown vehicle knocks him from behind in Thane

A biker in his thirties working in HDFC Bank debt department in Parel dies after meeting with an accident along the bridge at Thane Kharegaon Toll Naka on Thursday
A biker in his 30s dies in a road accident after an unknown vehicle knocked him from behind along the bridge at Thane Kharegaon Toll Naka on Thursday night. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A biker in his 30s dies in a road accident after an unknown vehicle knocked him from behind along the bridge at Thane Kharegaon Toll Naka on Thursday night. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 07:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAbhitash Singh, Thane

A biker in his thirties working in HDFC Bank debt department in Parel lost his life when he met with an accident along the bridge at Thane Kharegaon Toll Naka on Thursday.

The deceased, Surendra Sharma, was returning from work when at around 9pm an unknown vehicle hit his bike from behind, killing him on the spot.

Kharegaon police arrived after a passer-by informed them and took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Kalwa police station senior police inspector, D Ahwad, said, “We have registered a case against the unknown driver for negligence, rash driving and killing the biker. Our team is looking for the unknown driver and we will arrest him soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out