News / Cities / Mumbai News / Biker killed by speeding truck in Bhiwandi

Biker killed by speeding truck in Bhiwandi

ByN K Gupta
Jan 14, 2024 02:15 PM IST

The impact caused him to come under the wheel of the truck, resulting in severe injuries to his abdomen, head, hand, and leg

BHIWANDI: A 55-year-old biker was killed on Thursday after being struck by a speeding truck in Bhiwandi. The victim, identified as Vaman Navshya Khutade, was hit by a speeding truck near Shivam Dabeli in Bhiwandi.

Khutade was on his bike on his way to his for personal work and was struck from behind by a truck loading with grains heading towards Kalyan Naka from Kalher village in Bhiwandi. The impact caused him to come under the wheel of the truck, resulting in severe injuries to his abdomen, head, hand, and leg. A passerby alerted the police and rushed Khutade to a nearby hospital in Bhiwandi, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The driver of the tempo, identified as Ramsetu Husaini Chauhan, fled from the scene belongings a key after leaving the truck on the road later Bhiwandi city police rushed to the spot and called a key maker to make a duplicate key and unlocked the truck, and moved the truck from main road of bridge.

Mahadev Kumbhar, Senior Police at Bhiwandi City Police Station, said, “We have arrested the driver of the truck. The body was handed over to family members for final rites after conducting the post-mortem.”

A case has been registered under sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash and negligence), and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Follow Us On