Birla to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 17, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Kumar Mangalam Birla will receive the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on April 24 for his leadership, alongside other notable honorees in Mumbai.

MUMBAI: Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla will receive the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on April 24 for his visionary leadership and immense contribution to India’s growth story. The awards were declared on Wednesday.

14 Feb 2016, Mumbai: Kumar Mangalam Birla, speaks at CNN Asia Business Forum on 2nd day of Make In India week in Mumbai. Photo by Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint.
Organised by the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan, Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, instituted in memory of the late singer in 2022, was previously presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, singer Asha Bhosale, and actor Amitabh Bachchan. This year, the legacy is continued as Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar will preside over the function and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will present the honours.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sonali Kulkarni, violinist Dr N Rajam, and others will also be honoured on the 83rd Memorial Day of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar.

Actors Sunil Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor will be felicitated for their impactful contribution to Indian cinema. Sonali Kulkarni will be honoured for her distinguished body of work that seamlessly bridges the worlds of theatre and film, reflecting emotional depth and cultural richness.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Hridaynath Mangeshkar shared, “Each year, we honour individuals who embody the spirit of dedication, excellence, and service that Master Deenanathji lived by. This celebration is not just a tribute to the past, but a torch passed on to the present and future.”

