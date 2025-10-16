NAVI MUMBAI: A New Delhi-based businessman and a city doctor fell prey to Navi Mumbai cyber frauds and were duped of ₹2.25 crores and ₹1.07 crores, respectively. While the businessman was asked to pay the amount as a processing fee for an international loan of €150 million, the doctor was scammed in a trading fraud. Bizman, doctor duped by cyber frauds to the tune of ₹2 cr and ₹1 cr

According to the police, the first case was of a retired senior citizen, a businessman from New Delhi with an office of his firm in Vashi. The businessman was on the lookout for international funding of €300 million to set up affordable medical facilities in Kolhapur and Jalna when he was approached by the accused, claiming that he could arrange a €150 million loan through an associate in Singapore.

“The accused shared forged documents and persuaded the complainant to sign an agreement on October 24, 2024,” said the investigating officer.

Subsequently, the businessman transferred ₹2.25 crore as the processing fee and GST to the accused. After repeated follow-ups, the accused told him that the loan could not be sanctioned and assured him that he would return the money. But later, he was not approachable.

The businessman then approached the police on Tuesday, after which a case was registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the second case, a 40-year-old orthopaedic doctor from Kharghar lost ₹1.07 crore after being lured into investing in stock market trading via a fake mobile app named ARSSBL. The victim was added to a fraudulent finance-related WhatsApp group where the accused promised high returns on investments, the police said.

“Inspired by the profits made by the members of the group, he installed the app and, as per the accused’s directions, he transferred ₹1.07 crore to multiple bank accounts in various installments between September 2 and October 8,” said a police officer.

The accused also sent him fake receipts and profit statements, he added.

When he tried to withdraw his profits, he was asked to pay a huge amount as the commission to withdraw his profits. Realising that he has been cheated, he approached the police on Tuesday, after which a case was registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by impersonation), 336(2) and (3) (forgery), 340(2) (using forged documents as genuine), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.