Mumbai: In a dramatic political turn ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election results, the BJP suffered a major setback as Sachin Shinde, its Mumbai secretary and a prominent Mahim leader, defected to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday. The formal induction ceremony took place at Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra, marking a significant moment in the volatile political landscape. BJP faces setback ahead of poll verdict as its Mumbai secretary joins Uddhav Sena

Shinde, accompanied by his loyal supporters, was welcomed into the Shiv Sena (UBT) with traditional fanfare. Uddhav Thackeray tied the symbolic ‘Shiv Bandhan’—a saffron thread representing allegiance and commitment to the party—on Shinde’s wrist. Senior party leaders Mahesh Sawant and Pradeep Sawant, along with a spirited gathering of Shiv Sainiks, witnessed the high-profile defection.

Addressing the gathering, Thackeray assured Shinde of a brighter future within his party. “Sachin, you did not get justice in the BJP, but I promise you will never regret this decision to join us,” he said.

Thackeray seized the opportunity to launch a scathing attack on the BJP, linking it to recent controversies, including allegations of bribery against the Adani Group in US solar power contracts. “If this case had surfaced just four days before polling, it would have significantly impacted the Maharashtra Assembly elections,” he remarked.

Referring to the scandal as a “bombshell,” Thackeray criticised the BJP-led central government for its alleged complicity in massive scams. “Yesterday’s revelations not only shook the country but the world. People are asking how such a colossal scam could occur under this government. The Centre must answer for the actions of these scamsters,” he declared.

Thackeray also took a swipe at BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawade over allegations of cash distribution in Virar during the election period. “Just a few days ago, we witnessed the ‘blast of notes’ in Virar,” he quipped, alluding to the viral visuals of cash bundles allegedly linked to the BJP.

Shinde’s defection and Thackeray’s fiery rhetoric have intensified the political drama as Maharashtra awaits its Assembly election results today.