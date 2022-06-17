Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BJP leader Sagar Naik challenges ward boundaries in court ahead of Navi Mumbai civic elections
mumbai news

BJP leader Sagar Naik challenges ward boundaries in court ahead of Navi Mumbai civic elections

Former mayor and BJP leader, Sagar Naik, has filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the ward boundaries declared for the impending Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections; he claimed that the wards were not marked as per the norms of the Election Commission
Former mayor and BJP leader, Sagar Naik, has claimed that the Navi Mumbai ward boundaries demarcated were not as per the rules and regulations issued by the State Election Commission (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
Former mayor and BJP leader, Sagar Naik, has claimed that the Navi Mumbai ward boundaries demarcated were not as per the rules and regulations issued by the State Election Commission (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 07:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

Former mayor and BJP leader, Sagar Naik, who is MLA Ganesh Naik’s nephew, has filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the ward boundaries declared for the impending Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections. He claimed that the wards were not marked as per the norms of the Election Commission.

The opposition has termed it as election delaying tactics. Ganesh had earlier alleged bias in the demarcation process and warned that he would approach the court if his demands were not met.

Sagar said, “We have challenged the legality, propriety and correctness of the illegal delimitation of NMMC wards for the civic elections. Though we had registered our objections following the publication of the draft boundaries, they were rejected without any valid reason. We were orally informed about the rejection and no report was submitted despite repeated requests.”

He claimed that the ward boundaries demarcated were not as per the rules and regulations issued by the State Election Commission (SEC). “They have broken up areas and colonies, and there is no uniformity in areas. We have, hence, pleaded that the impugned notification be set aside and quashed as it favours a particular party. In the first hearing, the SEC has been asked to give its say. The next hearing is slated for June 27. We are confident the court will give us justice,” Sagar added.

Claiming that the petition is a ploy to delay the elections, Shiv Sena leader, Kishore Patkar, said, “On the one hand, Ganesh Naik had been claiming that the government is delaying elections using Covid cases as the reason and now they themselves have gone to court. Obviously, they know that they are losing the election and hence these delaying tactics.”

He also questioned the delay of a month for going to the court. Patkar added, “We had filed a caveat in the court and our advocates will be a part of the hearing. They will place on record the facts and the vested interest of the Naiks.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out