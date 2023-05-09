Mhatre submits letter to CM, DyCM asking for inquiry into allegations

Kicker: Ganesh Naik rape case Navi Mumbai, India - May 8, 2023:BJP MLA Manda Mhatre Press Conference with Kishor Patkar at CBD in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 8, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

NAVI MUMBAI: Manda Mhatre, BJP Belapur MLA, on Monday submitted letters to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asking for a high-level inquiry into the allegations made by a 48-year-old-woman, who on Sunday, had accused Mhatre and Vijay Chougule, Shiv Sena leader, of instigating her to file false cases of rape and threat against BJP Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik.

Asking for security to be provided to the woman and her family, Mhatre wrote in the letter, “It needs to be investigated why the woman has changed her stance, if someone is pressuring her, if she has written the letter under that pressure and also the allegations that she had made against Ganesh Naik.”

She added, “The inquiry will reveal the truth as I have been maligned despite not having anything to do with the issue.”

In April last year, the woman had claimed to be Naik’s live-in partner of 27 years and said that they had a 14-year-old child. In a case filed at Nerul police station, she alleged that Naik had sexually and mentally exploited her between 2010 and 2017.

In another complaint at CBD-Belapur police station, she alleged that Naik had threatened to kill her and her son when she insisted that he accept the latter publicly and give him his rights. Naik was subsequently booked under IPC sections pertaining to rape, threat and cheating as well as under the Arms Act.

Granted pre-arrest bail in May last year, Naik had filed a petition in the Bombay high court to get the two FIRs against him quashed. The state government in December informed the court that closure reports had been filed in both the cases, as no evidence of the allegations was found.

The woman has now written to the police that she filed the cases at the behest of Mhatre and Chougule, who allegedly promised her a political career and financial support in return for maligning Naik.

Mhatre, who held a press conference on Monday, said, “I have been in social and political life for the past 33 years and contested several elections. I have never made any false allegation or defamed anyone to win elections or hit anyone below the belt. Why will I do it now when I have won twice?”

On the woman claiming threat from her for the allegations made, Mhatre said, “I will myself ask police to give her maximum security. If something happens to her or her son, the opposition could blame me. I have not harmed an ant in my life and not even an NC has ever been filed against me. The criminal minds can stoop to any level.”

Dismissing the allegations against Chougule, Kishore Patkar, Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena chief coordinator, said, “Once a rape case is filed, it is non-compoundable — it can’t be withdrawn. The letter has no meaning. Besides, there is no case pressed against Mhatre and Chougule, only a letter has been given to defame them. She is doing this only to defame our leaders under someone’s pressure.”

Stated Patkar, “Our leader’s name has been taken and hence, we have decided to intervene in the ongoing court case. The woman has been changing her stance first claiming her son is that of Ganesh Naik and now backtracking on the allegations against him. She has been wasting the time of the police, court and the government.”

Denying that she has known the woman for years, Mhatre said, “She was introduced to me by one of our local leaders at a temple programme last year as she wanted to join our party. She then came to meet me at my house in the presence of several local leaders. It was later that they informed me who she is.”

“She later brought her son to my house and asked me to help her get justice for him. She said her payments had been cut down to ₹1 lakh and she wanted ₹2 lakh more as her rental income of ₹6 lakh had also been stopped,” added Mhatre.

“I asked her to settle the issues through mediation and informed her that I don’t get into personal issues of anyone or against any party. I don’t hit below the belt and have never defamed anyone,” said Mhatre.

“Despite the woman regularly coming for help with the police and asking for forcing a DNA test, I never ever called any policeman or journalist to help her. I will retire from politics if anyone can prove otherwise,” said Mhatre.

“Fact is, I had spoken to our party leaders on the issue and asked for the issue to be settled as elections are due. Even now I have informed them of the developments as there is nothing to hide. Everyone knows the truth.”

“The inquiry will reveal whose pressure she is acting under, what was told to her, who made her sign the letter, if it is her signature and whose son, she has been asking justice for. It will reveal why I am being defamed. I will then file a defamation case against such persons,” said Mhatre.