BJP MLA’s remarks on NCP (SP) leader kicks up row

Mumbai: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has stoked a controversy by using objectionable language against senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and his parents. Addressing a rally in his constituency, Jat in Sangli district, on Thursday, Padalkar wondered if Patil was the son of Rajarambapu Patil, a pioneer in the cooperation sector, which was condemned by leaders across party lines. Gopichand Padalkar (Hindustan Times)

On Friday, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar called chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and expressed his ire. Fadnavis confirmed that he had received a call from the veteran leader and said he had asked Padalkar to exercise caution while speaking.

While addressing the rally in Jat, the NCP (SP) leader’s hometown, on Thursday, Padalkar had said that he was not a ‘beggar’s child’ like Patil.

“I have the courage to hold a programme here…I have serious doubts about you being the son of Rajaram Patil. There is something wrong about you,” the BJP MLA had said.

On Friday, the NCP (SP) responded by holding protests in several places, burning Padalkar’s effigy and seeking his apology. Party chief Sharad Pawar called the chief minister and urged him to stop Padalkar from making such absurd statements.

“This is indecent and undignified and not befitting for a cultured state like Maharashtra,” Pawar is said to have told the chief minister over the phone. Fadnavis assured Pawar that he did not support such remarks.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, the chief minister said Padalkar’s statement was not appropriate.

“It is wrong to drag someone’s parents or his family like this. I had a word with Padalkar…He has the opportunity of becoming a good leader and will have to think of what he says,” Fadnavis told reporters.

He also said that Padalkar was a young and aggressive leader who sometimes made statements without understanding their meaning.

Padalkar initially showed no remorse for the comments and asked if Pawar had objected to the Congress allegedly using AI-generated photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. Later, he conceded that he had received a phone call from the chief minister.

“‘Deva Bhau’ (a new term being used for Fadnavis) asked me to refrain from making such statements. I will follow his instructions,” he said, but did not apologise for his comments.

Deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar expressed his unhappiness over the incident.

“No leader should stoop down to this level. One must be careful of what he is saying as the same language can be used from the other side,” Ajit told reporters in Nagpur.

While Jayant Patil refused to comment on the matter, Congress legislative party chief Vijay Wadettiwar said, “What culture is this? How can he talk like that about someone’s mother? At whose behest he is using this coarse language?”