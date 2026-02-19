MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader and corporator Prabhakar Shinde on Wednesday was nominated by the party for the coveted post of chairperson of the BMC’s standing committee. His elevation comes as no surprise in political circles, where he has long been regarded as one of the BJP’s most influential faces in Mumbai’s municipal politics, and was a potential mayoral choice before the post was earmarked for a woman candidate. BJP nominates Prabhakar Shinde for top post in BMC’s standing committee

Nominations for the post of chairperson to other key committees were also made—Rajashree Shirvadkar (BJP) for education, Sandhya Doshi (Shiv Sena) for improvements and Trushna Vishwasrao (Shiv Sena) for BEST.

Shinde, who represents Ward 106 in Mulund East, is currently serving his fifth term as a corporator, having secured a narrow victory margin of 164 votes in the 2026 BMC elections. His repeated electoral successes have strengthened his position within the party and consolidated his support base in the eastern suburbs.

The politician, who joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 civic polls, began his political journey with the Shiv Sena in the 1970s. Over the years, he emerged as an assertive voice within the corporation, frequently participating in debates on governance and administrative functioning. He has raised concerns over procurement processes in civic hospitals and questioned alleged irregularities in public spending, positioning himself as a vocal participant in accountability-related discussions.

Within the BMC, Shinde has previously served as the BJP’s group leader and was nominated by his party as its proposed leader of the opposition, reflecting his organisational influence,

The standing committee is widely regarded as one of the most powerful bodies within the BMC, functioning as the financial gatekeeper of the corporation. It plays a decisive role in approving major contracts, clearing tenders, sanctioning large infrastructure projects and ratifying expenditures beyond prescribed financial limits. From roads and bridges to drainage systems, hospitals and educational infrastructure, most high-value civic projects require the committee’s clearance before implementation.

While the municipal commissioner heads the administration, significant financial decisions require the standing committee’s approval, creating an institutional balance between elected representatives and the bureaucracy. The chairperson, therefore, occupies a key power centre within the civic structure, influencing budgetary priorities and project clearances. In Mumbai’s civic politics, control of the standing committee is often seen as critical to shaping both governance outcomes and the broader political dynamics within the corporation.

The elections to the standing committee are slated to take place on Friday.