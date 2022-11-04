BJP now luring NCP MLAs, alleges Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said that attempts were being made to lure NCP MLAs and cautioned his party colleagues not to “fall into the trap”. He was addressing the party’s two-day conclave which began at Shirdi, Ahmednagar, on Friday.

“They are enticing our colleagues with promises. Do not fall into their trap. Those who left the party are now regretting their decision,” Ajit said in an obvious reference to the BJP but without taking any names.

In a day of high-decibel political comments, the virtual number two in the NCP also came down heavily on chief minister Eknath Shinde even as multiple leaders of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena said that several NCP MLAs were in touch with them. “There’s nothing wrong in becoming chief minister after leaving one’s party but people did not like the fact that he destroyed the party in which he grew up. It was nothing short of deceit,” Ajit said.

Referring to the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership and the claim staked by the Shinde faction over the party and its election symbol, the NCP leader declared that Maharashtrians were upset about what happened to the Shiv Sena. “People did not like the fact that the Shiv Sena lost its name. This anger among voters is likely to be seen in the upcoming local body elections,” he said.

The NCP leader’s negative allusions to the BJP were somewhat ironical, considering his failed attempt to form a government with senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in 2019. Significantly, after Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena, Ajit on June 23 had said that he did not see any BJP hand in the rebellion. On Friday, Ajit chose not to mention Fadnavis’ name but slammed the latter’s party as well as Shinde.

Significantly, three different leaders of the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction—industries minister Uday Samant, education minister Deepak Kesarkar and legislator Shahaji Patil on Friday claimed that a group of NCP legislators was in touch with the ruling party. Ajit’s remarks come days after party MLA Rohit Pawar expressed apprehension that the NCP was the BJP’s next target after splitting the Shiv Sena. BJP’s state leaders too have been talking about NCP MLAs being in touch with them.

Three NCP MLAs — Vaibhav Pichad, Sandeep Naik and Rana Jagjitsinh Patil – as well as sitting MP Udayanraje Bhonsle and six senior leaders — Ganesh Naik, Sachin Ahir, Madhukar Pichad, Padamsinh Patil, Chitra Wagh, Rashmi Bagal – and a former MP Sanjay Dina Patil left the party to join the BJP in the run-up to the general elections and state assembly elections in 2019.

Ajit’s statement came a day after NCP MLA Babanrao Shinde from Madha constituency in Solapur district attended a meeting called by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the Pandharpur pilgrimage development plan in Solapur on Thursday. It assumes significance, as Shinde, along with a former MLA Rajan Patil, met Fadnavis in Delhi on July 25. Shinde, however, had clarified that he met Fadnavis for constituency-related work.

Earlier, three NCP legislators — Dattatray Bharne, Anna Bansode and Sangram Jagtap – had remained absent from voting for the crucial floor test of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in July. A day before that, five NCP MLAs — Bharne, Bansode, Babanrao Shinde, Nilesh Lanke and Dilip Mohite — had not participated in the voting for the election of the Speaker in the state assembly. Significantly, these MLAs were considered to be close to Ajit.

*CM Shinde meets Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday met NCP president Sharad Pawar who is being treated at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for over four days. After his courtesy meet, Shinde said that Pawar was doing fine and would be attending the NCP’s two-day convention going on at Shirdi in Ahmednagar.

“He spoke cordially to me,” he chief minister said. “He’s fine—he told me he would attend the conclave in Shirdi, go back to the hospital, get some tests done and then get discharged.” Pawar has been in hospital since October 31 after he got fever and his test reports showed up a chest infection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON