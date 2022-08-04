BJP scared of Sanjay Raut, says brother Sunil as court extends ED custody
- Sanjay Raut custody: Seeking Sanjay Raut's remand till August 10, the ED said it found further trail of cash transection worth ₹1.17 crore in connection with the Alibaug property.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's custody with the Enforcement Directorate was extended till August 8 on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested late Sunday night in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.
Soon after the court's order extending the MP's order came out, his MLA brother Sunil Raut the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scared of Sanjay Raut, who being a true Shiv Sainik will never indulge in any corruption.
“We have faith in judiciary. Today, the court has ordered to send him (Sanjay Raut) to ED custody till August 8. Sanjay Raut is a true Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray. He will never do any corruption. The BJP is scared of him,” Sunil Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Also read | Sanjay Raut says ED kept him in a windowless room, agency says ‘because of AC’
During the court hearing while opposing the federal agency's remand extension plea , Raut's lawyer Manoj Mohite said the case is a political one going on since a long time. “The probe was going in since, long whereby a chargesheet has also been filed,” Mohite said.
Seeking Raut's custody till August 10, the ED said it found further trail of cash transection worth ₹1.17 crore in connection with the Alibaug property. This is in addition to what was found earlier and mentioned during previous hearing, the ED told the court. According to the agency, an amount worth ₹1.08 crore was received in the account of Sanjay Raut's wife from unrelated persons.
The agency's moves come days after the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government collapsed due to a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who then took over as Maharashtra chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
The BJP and Sena had cut decades-old ties after the last Assembly election over power-sharing issues following which the latter joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the MVA government in the western state.
(With bureau and agency inputs)
-
Kanpur man asks for leave to bring upset wife back home, letter goes viral
The subject of the letter read: “Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patra ke sambhandh mein (Leave application to bring wife back from her maternal home)”. Shamshad Ahmed asked for leave from August 4 to 6.
-
Lalbagh flower show from Aug 5 themed after Dr Rajkumar and son Puneeth
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's annual flower show is set to make a comeback after a two-year-gap in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year's theme is based on Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar. Officials are therefore erecting statues of the late actor and Puneeth Rajkumar at the show, to pay tribute. The flower show will start on Friday and go on for 11 days till August 15.
-
Red Fort, vicinity ‘no kite flying zone’ till flag hoisting over on I-Day
To avoid any security breach or threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, the five-kilometre area around the historic fort will be declared a “no kite flying zone” till the flag-hoisting ceremony and the PM's address to the nation from its ramparts is over on August 15, Delhi Police officers aware of the development said on Thursday.
-
Homeless in monsoon: Rain isn’t all romantic
They say, to truly soak in the bliss of the monsoons, one should lie under the open skies after it rains. These are the homeless, who live on the streets. For them, the rain translates into despair and not relief. If it's not already hard enough to survive under the scorching sun, it gets worse when it starts to pour. The temperature plummets, and so do their makeshift shelters.
-
Sanjay Raut says ED kept him in a windowless room, agency says ‘because of AC’
As Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut was produced before the court on Thursday in connection with the Patra Chawl scam, the Shiv Sena leader said he has been kept in a room which has neither window nor ventilation. Sanjay Raut was arrested late on Sunday night and on Monday he was remanded in ED's custody. The agency sought Sanjay Raut's custody till August 10. The court granted an extension of his custody till August 8.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics