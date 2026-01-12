NAGPUR: Ahead of the civic body elections scheduled for January 15, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally ended its alliance with MLA Ravi Rana’s Yuva Swabhiman Party (YSP) in Amravati, citing differences over seat-sharing and campaign conduct. BJP snaps ties with Ravi Rana’s Yuva Swabhiman Party ahead of Amravati civic polls

Confirming the split, BJP’s Amravati city president Nitin Dhande said the party had decided to go solo to ensure a strong performance in the civic polls. “We were keen on continuing the alliance with the Yuva Swabhiman Party. However, as this is a local election, YSP appears to have its own compulsions. Hence, we have decided to go our separate ways and extend support to independent candidates,” Dhande said.

Clarifying the role of former Lok Sabha MP and Ravi Rana’s wife, Navneet Rana, Dhande said she continues to be a national leader of the BJP and is actively campaigning for the party. “She is seeking votes for the BJP and attended all party rallies yesterday and today,” he said.

Dhande added that the BJP has withdrawn support from the six seats earlier allotted to YSP and is now backing independent candidates who are ideologically aligned with the party. He alleged that YSP had failed to honour its commitment by fielding candidates against BJP nominees in several wards.

On Saturday, Maharashtra minister and former state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule publicly announced the party’s support for independent candidates in wards that were earlier reserved for YSP, significantly escalating political pressure on Ravi Rana. The BJP had earlier conceded six seats to YSP as part of the alliance, but tensions between the two sides had been simmering for days.

According to BJP leaders, Ravi Rana fielded candidates against BJP nominees in multiple prabhags, while Navneet Rana was allegedly seen favouring YSP candidates over BJP contestants, leading to resentment among local BJP cadres.

The rift became visible during a campaign meeting in Chaprasipura on Saturday. In ward 9, where two seats were earlier allotted to YSP, Bawankule invited independent candidates onto the stage instead of YSP nominees and appealed to voters to back candidates contesting on the apple and matchbox symbols. The announcement was made in Navneet Rana’s presence.