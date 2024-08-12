BJP’s dilemma over MLAs in Maharashtra

The BJP top brass in the state has been grappling with a question ahead of the assembly polls: how to deny tickets to some of its MLAs. One of the recommendations that has come out of the surveys conducted by the party is that it needs to field fresh faces in several constituencies. The BJP won 105 seats in the 2019 assembly election. It is now looking to contest over 150 seats. Its surveys say it can win 80-90 seats provided it changes several of its sitting MLAs. And that is where the party is facing a dilemma. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde with State deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.(ANI)

There are six main parties now and at least two more fronts are likely to be in the fray. There are chances that those MLAs who are denied tickets would opt for tickets from other parties or may try to damage the prospects of their replacement so that they can stake the claim on the seat in the future. In all likelihood, most constituencies are likely to see close contests and any small difference of votes could cost a seat. Already a few of its former MLAs have approached Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray for tickets. In this scenario, party leaders are trying to figure out ways in which MLAs with less prospects opt out of the fray on their own.

Meanwhile, the party has got a boost with support from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). On Friday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had a meeting with RSS functionaries and discussed various issues related to assembly elections. Party insiders say though the Sangh seems to be sceptical about Ajit Pawar-led NCP being part of the ruling coalition, it has assured its help to the BJP for the assembly elections.

Season of yatras

There are going to be several firsts in the coming assembly elections. For the first time, there will be six main parties in the fray—something that has never happened in Maharashtra. What has become a talking point now is the number of yatras (tours) undertaken by various politicians as they launch their poll campaign. Ajit Pawar was the first with his Jan Sanman Yatra. Legislator Bachchu Kadu, who has a few pockets of influence, has started the Akrosh Yatra. Last week, Pawar faction of NCP also started its Shiv Swarajya Yatra. It will be headed by its state president Jayant Patil and Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, who is also a popular Marathi actor. The BJP is likely to start its tours across the state by its prominent leaders. Even before this entire lot, it was Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil who began his Shantata rallies to mobilise the community ahead of the assembly elections. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar also did a round of tours trying to mobilise Other Backward Classes (OBC) and opposing Jarange-Patil’s demand for including Marathas in the OBC quota. The yatras of netas are surely setting the stage for a whirlwind election campaign.

Ajit Pawar’s ‘regret’

Speaking at a function on the release of a book on chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar expressed regret that he could not become chief minister even as his colleagues in the government—Shinde and Fadnavis--who were junior to him in politics got opportunities before him. Pawar then jokingly said he didn’t know that he could have got a chance to occupy the top office had he brought a chunk of MLAs like Shinde.

“Shinde was told he would be made CM if he came with MLAs. Had I been told so, I would have brought my entire party with me,” Pawar said invoking roars of laughter from the audience. He also said how Shinde going to his farm in Satara becomes news while he doesn’t get such publicity even though he frequently visits his farm. “I don’t have friends in the media like Shinde,” he quipped.

Finance officers tight-lipped

Once upon a time, the finance department of the state government was the most hated but still respected by successive ruling parties. Finance officers were known for not mincing their words while pointing out that a particular decision could affect the state’s fiscal discipline. They are however learning to keep quiet now. In a meeting to discuss a populist scheme that the ruling alliance is banking upon, a top elected functionary reacted angrily when the officers raised an objection. He bluntly told them that they should follow what they are told to do as it was being done to win the election. The choice of his words rattled the officers who then chose to keep quiet.