BKC records ‘very poor’ AQI of 300+ for the second day

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 05:16 am IST

BKC's air quality worsened to an AQI of 319, classified as 'very poor,' while overall city levels remain moderate at 155.

Mumbai: Air quality in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) deteriorated further on Saturday, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 319, marking the second consecutive day in the ‘very poor’ category. On Friday, the business district had recorded an AQI of 302.

On Saturday, overall AQI in the city stood at 155, falling under the ‘moderate’ category. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
According to the Central Pollution Control Board , BKC reported the worst pollution levels in the city, while the overall AQI stood at 155, falling under the ‘moderate’ category. Additionally, Navy Nagar and Deonar also recorded ‘poor’ air quality with 272 and 250 AQI, respectively.

Of the 23 monitoring stations contributing to the city’s average, 18 recorded ‘moderate’ AQI on Saturday. Only Colaba and Vasai West recorded ‘satisfactory’ levels with an AQI of 60 and 89, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7°C and a minimum of 18°C on Saturday, the latter being 3.6°C below normal. Colaba logged 32.4°C during the day and 22.6°C at night. Over the coming week, daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 31°C and 33°C, with minimum temperatures ranging from 17°C to 20°C.

AQI readings between 0-50 are regarded as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor, and figures above 400 are considered to be severe.

