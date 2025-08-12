Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

BKC’s bicycle tracks to make way for vehicles

ByAteeq Shaikh
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 05:32 am IST

The decision to convert the bicyle track into an additional lane for vehicular traffic was taken during a meeting in July

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has begun demolishing the 13-kilometre cycling track in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to create an additional lane for motor vehicles and ease traffic congestion in the premier business district, especially in the G-block.

Built at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 crore, the bicycle track aimed to promote sustainable transportation, but was largely used to park two- and four-wheelers after it was introduced in 2011 (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)
Built at a cost of 60 crore, the bicycle track aimed to promote sustainable transportation, but was largely used to park two- and four-wheelers after it was introduced in 2011 (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

The decision to convert the track into an additional lane for vehicular traffic was taken during a meeting in July between officials from the MMRDA, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), metro rail, traffic police, private and public bus operators, representatives of office complexes and fuel station owners.

“The meeting was organised by the Mumbai traffic police to discuss plans of alleviating traffic congestion in the G-block,” said a stakeholder from BKC who did not wish to be identified.

As per the traffic management plan approved in April, two lanes will be added to the existing four lanes of the main road in G-block to accommodate an additional 900 vehicles per lane.

The two additional lanes will be created by demolishing the cycling track, which runs alongside the main road in G-block, said sources in the MMRDA. Built at a cost of 60 crore, the track aimed to promote sustainable transportation, but was largely used to park two- and four-wheelers after it was introduced in 2011. Around 25 crore will now be spent on demolishing the track and converting it into a traffic lane, the sources said.

The planning authority and the traffic police are also working on relocating civic infrastructure, traffic signals and road signages, redesignating no parking or halting zones and making some internal roads one-way to ease traffic movement in the G-block, the sources added.

Sanjay Mukherjee, the MMRDA commissioner, confirmed the developments.

“We have suggested converting multiple roads into one-ways, at least during the peak hours, to streamline traffic flow,” Mukherjee told Hindustan Times. “Suggestions to bar auto rickshaws from parking at critical spots within the BKC is also under consideration.”

The proposed changes will reduce commuting time within the business district during rush hours by around 40%, from 25 minutes to 15 minutes, said officials. The average waiting time at traffic signals is also likely to go down by 30%, from 10 minutes to seven minutes, the officials added.

The daily footfall in BKC is around 600,000 including 200,000 office-goers and 400,000 visitors. The main choke points are the family court junction, areas outside the National Stock Exchange, Jio World Garden and Bharat Diamond Bourse, and the arterial BKC Road.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / BKC’s bicycle tracks to make way for vehicles
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On