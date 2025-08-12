BKC’s bicycle tracks to make way for vehicles

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has begun demolishing the 13-kilometre cycling track in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to create an additional lane for motor vehicles and ease traffic congestion in the premier business district, especially in the G-block. Built at a cost of ₹ 60 crore, the bicycle track aimed to promote sustainable transportation, but was largely used to park two- and four-wheelers after it was introduced in 2011 (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

The decision to convert the track into an additional lane for vehicular traffic was taken during a meeting in July between officials from the MMRDA, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), metro rail, traffic police, private and public bus operators, representatives of office complexes and fuel station owners.

“The meeting was organised by the Mumbai traffic police to discuss plans of alleviating traffic congestion in the G-block,” said a stakeholder from BKC who did not wish to be identified.

As per the traffic management plan approved in April, two lanes will be added to the existing four lanes of the main road in G-block to accommodate an additional 900 vehicles per lane.

The two additional lanes will be created by demolishing the cycling track, which runs alongside the main road in G-block, said sources in the MMRDA. Built at a cost of ₹60 crore, the track aimed to promote sustainable transportation, but was largely used to park two- and four-wheelers after it was introduced in 2011. Around ₹25 crore will now be spent on demolishing the track and converting it into a traffic lane, the sources said.

The planning authority and the traffic police are also working on relocating civic infrastructure, traffic signals and road signages, redesignating no parking or halting zones and making some internal roads one-way to ease traffic movement in the G-block, the sources added.

Sanjay Mukherjee, the MMRDA commissioner, confirmed the developments.

“We have suggested converting multiple roads into one-ways, at least during the peak hours, to streamline traffic flow,” Mukherjee told Hindustan Times. “Suggestions to bar auto rickshaws from parking at critical spots within the BKC is also under consideration.”

The proposed changes will reduce commuting time within the business district during rush hours by around 40%, from 25 minutes to 15 minutes, said officials. The average waiting time at traffic signals is also likely to go down by 30%, from 10 minutes to seven minutes, the officials added.

The daily footfall in BKC is around 600,000 including 200,000 office-goers and 400,000 visitors. The main choke points are the family court junction, areas outside the National Stock Exchange, Jio World Garden and Bharat Diamond Bourse, and the arterial BKC Road.