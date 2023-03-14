Mumbai: Bhushan Desai, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai, joined the Eknath Shinde faction on Monday. Blow to Uddhav: Subhash Desai’s son joins Shinde

The development came as a shock to the Thackeray faction as Subhash Desai, a veteran party leader, is close to the Thackeray family and a trustee of Prabodhan Prakashan that owns party mouthpiece Saamana.

Bhushan joined the Shinde camp at party office Balasaheb Bhavan on Madame Cama Road in chief minister Shinde’s presence in the evening.

Welcoming him into the party fold, Shinde said that Bhushan had himself expressed his wish to join the Shiv Sena. “Many have joined us after we started the party. Forty MLAs and 13 MPs are with us now. People like Gajanan Kirtikar, who started their career with Balasaheb Thackeray, have also joined us.”

Bhushan said, “Balasaheb is my deity and Shinde is taking forward his thoughts. I firmly believe in him. I have seen Shinde’s work and speedy decision making.”

Desai’s son denied that he had joined the Sena led by Shinde because of any inquiry against him by the government in his alleged interference in the industries department when his father was industries minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

He also said that he had spoken to his father much before about joining the Shiv Sena. However, he declined to comment on whether he had his father’s blessings to join the Shinde faction. He also parried questions on his views on the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Reacting to his son’s decision, senior Desai said he would continue to be with the Thackeray faction and the latter’s move will not have any impact on his party as Bhushan was not politically active.

He issued a statement saying that the decision of his son to join hands with Shinde was painful for him. “My son joined the Shinde faction and this is very painful for me. He was not active so has no contribution in the organisation. There would be no impact of his decision on the party. My five-decade long loyalty with Shiv Sena, Matoshri, late Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray will continue. At this age I will only say that I would continue to work with party workers till we get justice and the party gets its old Glory, “ Desai said.

Meanwhile, Thackeray faction MLA Vaibhav Naik alleged that Bhushan was involved in the affairs of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for the last seven years as his father was industries minister.

Naik said that he and some other Sena MLAs had complained to party chief Uddhav Thackeray about Bhushan’s interference in the MIDC and non-cooperation with party workers. “Due to his involvement in various matters of the MIDC in the past, Bhushan was under pressure from the Shinde-Fadnavis government,” Naik said.

Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray dismissed the development saying that Bhushan had no relation with the party as he was not active. “If anyone wants to go to the washing machine (Shinde faction) he should go. Subhash Desai is our senior party leader and he is always with party president Uddhav Thackeray. He will not go anywhere.”