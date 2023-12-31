MUMBAI: Beginning from today, the BMC has announced a change in the school timings of the Aarey Municipal School Complex (AMSC). Whereas earlier the school had two sessions from 7 am to 12 pm and 12.30 pm to 5 pm, the new timings will be from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm. BMC Aarey school’s new timings upset parents

The decision comes in response to concerns raised by BMC officials about the traffic congestion on the narrow roads of Aarey during peak hours. The officials cited the unique geographical challenge, as the school is situated in a forest area where leopards roam freely. Prioritising student safety, the BMC therefore saw fit to introduce the new timings of 10:30 am to 4:30 pm. Approximately 1,500 students, spanning Classes 1 to 10, currently attend six schools at AMSC in the morning and afternoon sessions.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Anandray Mogha, a parent activist and former school parent, expressed reservations about the changed timings, noting that the previous timings were convenient for the residents of the 46 units in Aarey colony and various padas. Mogha urged BMC officials to reconsider their decision, saying that even if a change was necessary, the start of classes should not extend beyond 8 am.

“If schools start at 10.30, which is peak morning office hours, there are chances of traffic on the smaller roads of Aarey, and it will take an hour to cover a 10-minute stretch,” he said. Mogha added that the changes would also affect the transportation system of the students—the 12 BEST buses designated for the students are allocated during specific time slots which are generally from 6:30 am to 7:30 am in the morning, 12 pm to 1 pm in the afternoon, and 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the evening.

Apart from the traffic, Mogha said that one session of six hours rather than two sessions of 10 hours jointly would impact both the management of classes as well as the quality of education. “To manage all the classes in 10 hours is easier than to manage them in six hours,” he said.

Addressing parents’ concerns, Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar wrote a letter to the BMC administrative officer of the ward. Kirtikar emphasised the importance of providing convenient transportation for students from all padas and expressed worry that the altered schedule of 10.30 am to 4.30 pm might disrupt bus services, potentially depriving students of education.

Calling for a reconsideration of the new schedule, Kirtikar argued that the proposed timings, resembling normal office hours, were more for the convenience of teachers and could pose challenges for parents, students, and the BEST administration. He recommended maintaining the earlier schedule, which aligned with the daily work schedules of parents and bus services for students. The BMC is yet to respond to the growing concerns and appeals from parents and local representatives.