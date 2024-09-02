BMC appoints two principals for one school, teachers in a state of confusion

Mumbai: The civic-run Gavanpada Madhyamik Marathi School in Mulund, which was running without a principal two years ago, now, has two administrative heads overseeing the operations of the school, courtesy- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has appointed two heads in the same position, leaving the teachers in a state of confusion. HT Image

“Every day is a challenge as to whose orders should we follow,” said a teacher who added, “The uncertainty has particularly disrupted our operations during the crucial exam period. There are also practical issues, like the seating arrangements for both principals. We have appealed to the BMC to clarify the situation, but so far, we have not received any response or solution to the situation,” said a teacher.

While the teachers refused to share instances of conflict at the school, they said the chaos and confusion in decision-making may affect the students.

Gavanpada BMC Madhyamik Marathi School, which serves over 250 students, has been without a principal since the 2020-21 academic year, with senior teachers managing the school in the interim.

The issue began in April 2023 when Kavita Mhaskule, a principal from a Bhandup school, was temporarily transferred to Gavanpada Marathi School under the S Division office to fill the vacant position. However, in July 2024, another principal, Sangeeta Chavan, was promoted and appointed to the same post.

The education department has yet to provide clear instructions on how responsibilities should be divided between the two principals for the same school, leaving the school in a state of administrative disarray.

The BMC’s education department has acknowledged the situation but has yet to resolve the issue. An official from the department stated, “There cannot be two principals in a school. If such a situation has occurred, we will investigate and take appropriate action.”

HT tried contacting education officer Raju Tadavi but he was not available for comment till the time of going to press.

Local social activist Sagar Devare has criticised the BMC for its handling of the situation, pointing out that the mismanagement reflects broader issues within the municipal education system. “The fact that two principals have been appointed to the same school highlights the disarray within the education department. This school had no principal for months, and now two have been appointed. This kind of administrative negligence is unacceptable,” Devare said.

He further emphasised that apart from this many BMC schools are suffering from similar problems, including a lack of teachers.

Devare has demanded an immediate investigation into the matter and demanded that action be taken against the responsible education authorities. As the confusion continues, the teachers and students at Gavanpada Marathi School are left waiting for a resolution that seems long overdue.