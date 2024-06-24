BMC awaits MMRDA nod to repair ‘precarious’ WEH flyover at Chakala

Mumbai: The superstructure of the Andheri flyover on the Western Express Highway (WEH) at Chakala junction in Andheri East is in a precarious condition and in need of urgent repairs, the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) had informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in an audit report in April. But till now, no repairs have been initiated on the flyover owing to absence of structural drawings and clarity about applicable procedures by MMRDA, putting the lives of lakhs of commuters at stake. The VJTI audit report said that the superstructure of the flyover was in damaged/ distressed condition; the pedestals were severely damaged and in precarious condition; and major repairs and strengthening work should be carried out as per recommendations on priority (Hindustan Times)

The BMC had taken possession of the WEH from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) in November 2022. Following the submission of VJTI’s audit report, on May 6, it wrote to the MMRDA seeking permission to remove a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) framework below the flyover where a shopping complex has been proposed by a builder.

The letter, written by the chief engineer of BMC’s bridges department to MMRDA’s chief engineer, quoted the VJTI audit report at length. It said that the superstructure of the flyover was in damaged/ distressed condition; the pedestals were severely damaged and in precarious condition; and major repairs and strengthening work should be carried out as pert VJTI’s recommendations on priority. “The severely damaged/ crushed pedestals need to be recast on an immediate basis with the placement of new bearings. Temporary metal stools/ plates need to be placed till pedestals are recast,” the letter stated, quoting the VJTI report.

VJTI had recommended removal of the RCC framework below the flyover as it was in distressed condition and encumbered the visibility of the superstructure. Based on this, the chief engineer of BMC’s bridges department had sought to invite tenders for necessary structural repairs, only to realise that it did not have the original structural drawings, design details, and loading calculations.

BMC’s letter to the MMRDA referenced these developments, saying, “Clearing this space and obtaining structural drawings are crucial for strengthening the flyover’s substructure and superstructure to enhance safety for pedestrians beneath the flyover.”

The letter stated that the BMC had verbally checked with the MMRDA and confirmed that there were no legal obstacles or pending court cases preventing necessary actions. However, since the public works department (PWD) was the owner of the bridge, they too needed to clarify if any legal cases were ongoing/ resolved.

The letter also referred to directives of the Bombay high court in PIL(L) No 126 of 2016, saying, “”The court has instructed action against responsible parties for deteriorated bridges under MMRDA/ PWD. Therefore, immediate action is urged in light of this bridge’s deteriorating condition over a relatively short period of 30 years.”

In conclusion, the BMC urged the MMRDA to permit them to remove the RCC framework beneath the deck-slab; evacuate occupants under the bridge and transfer space allotment documents to relevant government offices; provide detailed structural drawings, designs, and loading calculations; and reimburse approximately ₹95 crore for major repairs and structural audit costs through MMRDA/ PWD or the state government. The BMC also demanded information on court cases, permissions for space use under the bridge, and ownership documents.

While the MMRDA has not officially responded to the letter, a senior MMRDA official told HT, “I am not aware about the details of this issue. But what does MMRDA have to do with this flyover, now that the WEH has been handed over to BMC? If the BMC wants to remove the structure under the bridge, it can do so on its own. The building proposal department of BMC sanctions permissions. Why does it seek the MMRDA’s intervention now?”