BMC budget carries CM signature all over

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is seen to have stronger roots in Thane than in Mumbai, has tried to leave his imprint on the ₹59,954-crore budget presented by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday. HT Image

For the first time, at least three key projects have been coined with ‘CM’ as prefix - Chief Minister Deep Cleaning Drive, Chief Minister’s Clean Mumbai Helpline, and CM’s Zero Prescription Policy. Shinde’s pet projects too have got sizable budgetary allocations.

The country’s richest civic body has launched a scheme for the differently abled people in the name of late Anand Dighe, Shinde’s political mentor. As many as 59,115 beneficiaries in two categories under the scheme will get direct financial benefits every month. The BMC has also started an urban greening project, in the name of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, whose legacy Shinde claims to have been taking forward.

Besides, the civic administrator, I S Chahal, in his budgetary speech mentioned Shinde’s name multiple times.

One of the first meetings he held after taking over as CM was with the BMC commissioner to discuss a pothole-free Mumbai, a leader from the Shinde camp said.

“He ensured that adequate provisions were made for the concretisation of the roads. Similarly, the deep cleaning project, which has been synonymous with Shinde, has been significantly projected in the budget. The health sector has received a big chunk as he believes health services help a leader gain popularity. The CM has ensured that big ticket infrastructure projects get prominent outlay as they are known for years for the leaders who launched them,” the leader said.

The leader further said he had cornered the big brother ally, BJP, when it came to budgetary allocations. “Theoretically speaking, Shinde has limited strength in the BMC, but the CM has conspicuously concentrated on the civic body from day one of his taking charge. By doing it, and most specifically launching a scheme in the name of Anand Dighe, he has scored over the Shiv Sena (UBT), which had been enjoying sympathy till recently due to the split in the party. He has also ensured that the BJP would not be able to undermine his camp in the BMC polls too.”

An official from the chief minister’s office said senior officials had advised Shinde against personally participating in the deep cleaning project. “But the CM put his foot down and took part in the drive as he wanted to send a message to the citizens.”