BMC collects 2,213-cr property tax since Feb, Andheri wards top contributor

Mumbai: In just a month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected ₹2,213 crore as property tax. Of these, the top three contributors are from the K East ward at ₹208.76 crore. It comprises areas including Andheri East, Vile Parle East and Jogeshwari East. This is followed by the K West ward at ₹174.15 crore which includes Andheri West, Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, Jogeshwari West, Juhu and Vile Parle West. HT Image

The third in the contribution is S ward at ₹170.77 crores. It comprises Powai, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg. BMC has said it is trying to collect the maximum tax possible in the last four days of the fiscal year and announced that property tax collection will be available from 8am to 10pm in all its wards till March 30 and on March 31, it will be available 12am. The civic body said that it has also listed down the top companies/people owing tax to them and has been sending them reminders for the payments.