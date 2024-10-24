MUMBAI: In a significant operation over the past month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) L ward has targeted 120 unauthorised hotels, guesthouses, and lodgings in the Kurla area. The crackdown has been primarily focused on establishments located in Saki Naka, Asalpha, LBS Road, and areas which have become notorious for attracting unruly elements. BMC cracks down on 120 unauthorised hotels, guesthouses in Kurla

A civic source emphasised that individuals staying in these illegal lodgings without proper documentation could pose a serious threat. A recent case underscored these risks when it was revealed that the shooters of former MLA Baba Siddique had rented a room in a chawl here for 25-30 days, paying ₹14,000 a month.

The BMC’s action is timely as these unauthorised accommodations have become a refuge for individuals without proper documentation, making Kurla vulnerable to illegal activity.

To address the issue, the civic body has taken stringent measures, including cutting off essential services like drainage, gas, electricity, and water supply to these properties.

“These hotels are built near the airport to take advantage of its proximity and often advertise online to lure customers,” explained a civic official from L ward.

He added that the ongoing operation, which has already affected 120 establishments, involves not just disconnecting utilities but also seizing movable property such as beds and other belongings.

The official clarified that these establishments lack the necessary permissions from the building proposals and factories department, making it impossible for them to challenge the actions in court.

This is the first time the BMC has taken such severe action, including cutting off drainage and electricity supplies, against unauthorised accommodations in the ward.

“The ward is particularly vulnerable, and while we regularly seize property from these establishments, this level of enforcement is unprecedented,” the official noted.

The crackdown comes in the wake of concerns about the safety and security risks posed by illegal hotels.

Referring to the tragic fire at Hotel Galaxy in Santacruz last year, which claimed three lives, the official highlighted the dangers faced by unsuspecting travellers.

Many of these illegal hotels lack BMC-approved plans, often because they are built in slum areas with unplanned layouts that hinder fire brigade access. Furthermore, they do not possess the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from aviation authorities, a requirement for establishments near the airport.

In addition to safety concerns, there are also significant security risks. “If these illegal activities are not controlled, there is potential for terrorist activities near the international airport in the Kurla area,” the source warned.