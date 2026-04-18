MUMBAI: At least 35 students belonging to the Pardhi community were unable to take their final exams on Thursday as their homes in Borivali were razed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as part of its anti-encroachment drive. BMC demolition drive causes 35 students to miss exams

Sixty huts along the Chikuwadi drain area were removed in the process, with families who claimed to have lived here for over 30 years, losing their homes and belongings, including school bags, books and study materials. The children who could not turn up for the exams attend nearby municipal schools such as Bajaj and Sahyadri schools, while a few attend private institutions.

This was the third demolition drive carried out in the area in a year, said activists. Yogesh Bole, from the Centre for Promoting Democracy (CPD), an NGO that works to strengthen democratic practices among citizens, including civic education, said the sudden action left students with no time to prepare or attend exams. “When a similar demolition drive was carried out in December, we had requested authorities to provide alternative shelter to the displaced. However, the latest action was taken without any prior written or oral notice,” said Bole.

Before conducting a demolition drive, the BMC must give residents of unauthorised structures 15 days’ notice, as mandated under Section 351 of the MMC Act, 1888.

Parents expressed concern over the situation, emphasising that the drive has impacted their children’s education. Laxman Kale, whose child studies in Class 4, said, “We could not study in our life, but we wanted our children to be educated and build a better future. Our hope is slipping away now.”

Another parent Shyamrao Pawar said: “We clean the city’s drains and gutters though the year. But now the same city has removed our homes. We have been living here for 30 years and hence believe we are eligible for housing.” Several families said they are now left without shelter in the summer heat, making it difficult for children to continue their studies. A parent, who did not wish to be named, said, “Our children do not even have notebooks now. Without a home, how will they study?”

Community members said most of the residents are mainly employed in drainage and cleaning work. Jagdish Patankar, a member of CPD, said efforts were made to find a solution for the workers and their families earlier. “We approached the authorities last month asking for rented housing options, as residents were willing to pay. We also requested support under government schemes, but no action has been taken,” he said. “These people now don’t have clothes, shelter or food.”

The civic administration however defended the move. Praful Tambe, assistant commissioner of the R Central ward, said, “The action was taken to remove the illegal constructions, as the land belongs to the municipal corporation. Such steps were necessary, especially before monsoon.”

Officials from the education department said they would ensure that the affected students do not face academic losses. “We will ensure that students who missed their exams are given another chance. Schools will be instructed to conduct special examinations for them,” an officer from the department said.

(With inputs from Osama Rawal)