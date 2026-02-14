MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged engineers in its bridge department to upgrade their technical skills and align with modern construction technologies to ensure safer and longer-lasting bridges across the city. BMC engineers urged to upgrade skills to strengthen bridge durability

The call was made by S.C. Gupta, former chief bridge engineer of Central Railway and Mumbai Metro Line 1, during a workshop organised to strengthen the civic body’s bridge infrastructure capabilities. Gupta said that with rising traffic volumes, increasing structural stress, environmental challenges and heightened public expectations around safety, continuous skill enhancement has become essential.

He emphasised the need to adopt advanced construction methods, modern materials and innovative repair technologies, and to ensure their effective implementation. Future projects, he said, must prioritise sustainability and long-term durability to meet evolving urban demands.

The bridge department is currently handling major projects involving construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repairs of flyovers across Mumbai. With traffic density increasing and climate patterns becoming unpredictable, the administration is focusing on building structures that are stronger, safer and resilient. Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has consistently stressed the importance of maintaining the highest quality standards in bridge works.

As part of this initiative, a brainstorming workshop for bridge engineers was held on February 12 at the engineering complex in Worli. Discussions covered structural durability, quality control, inspection systems, risk assessment, preventive maintenance and emergency repair strategies. Engineers were also advised to strictly implement national and international standards, including IRC and IS codes, to ensure reliability and safety.

Gupta noted that upgrading technical knowledge is directly linked to public safety, smoother traffic flow and the stability of critical infrastructure. He called for structured training programmes to familiarise engineers with updated codes, emerging technologies and global best practices. He also stressed the need to factor in local conditions such as heavy rainfall, coastal salinity, climate change and rising vehicular load while planning maintenance strategies.

Chief engineer (additional charge) and deputy chief engineer (bridges) Rajesh Mule said that continuous learning, knowledge-sharing and field training would enhance the department’s efficiency and accountability. Such measures, he added, would extend the lifespan of civic structures and strengthen public confidence in the city’s infrastructure.