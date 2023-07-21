19 families shifted from Mahim building following slab collapse

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday night evacuated all 19 families - consisting of 150 people - from a building in Mahim after a portion of the third-floor slab collapsed. There were no casualties or injuries reported. Mumbai, India – July 20, 2023: A inside portion of Ismail Building collapse at Mahim, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The incident occurred at 5.45pm at Haji Qasim Ismail building, which is owned by Waqf Board, civic officials said and added that in the impact, the three-storey structure had developed a crack. Following an inspection by the fire brigade, BMC, and the police, the residents were relocated to the nearby New Mahim secondary school.

Amit Kelkar, a resident of neighbouring Kharva Bechar chawl, said, “Some residents have gone to their relatives’ homes while some are staying with us. However, we have been asked to vacate our chawl.”

“Luckily, the flat below and above the slab that caved in were unoccupied. The water seepage led to the collapse and some debris fell on the road.

“Officials of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) along with a contractor visited the building on Thursday morning and decided to demolish the crumbling portion. After demolition, a decision will be taken to either shift the residents to a BMC- or a MHADA-owned building,” Kelkar added.

An official from BMC’s G North ward said a portion of the building collapsed on the road. “The building that comes under MHADA is in a very dangerous condition. Further action will be taken by Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board of MHADA. BMC will not be responsible if any accident occurs at the said place.”

The road around the building has been closed for traffic. Sheetal Gambhir, former corporator, K D Patil, deputy engineer with Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board, and Anil Rathod, executive engineer, visited the site. Rathod said the building would be immediately propped for structural safety through the MHADA contractor.

100-odd people being evacuated

In another incident on Thursday morning, soil/mud from a hill came rolling atop the roof of a temple at Khairani Road near Jungleshwar Mandir in Ghatkopar. As a precautionary measure, the BMC is currently relocating 100-odd people from nearly 30 houses to Barve Nagar municipal school number 1, officials said.