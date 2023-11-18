BMC files police complaint against Aaditya for ‘opening’ of Delisle bridge

A day after Shiv Sena leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray walked across the unfinished Delisle Road bridge declaring it ‘open’ to public, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a police complaint against him at NM Joshi Marg police station. The NM Joshi Marg police was still in the process of registering the FIR at the time of going to press but a senior police officer cautioned that the cops would also have to study the case cautiously as Aaditya Thackeray was a publicly-elected MLA and he had had no criminal intent.

Municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal confirmed that the civic body had filed a complaint against Thackeray for the unauthorised inauguration of the second carriageway of Delisle Bridge at Lower Parel on the night of November 16. “Basically, what the MCGM feels is that the style of inaugurating incomplete bridges or incomplete structures which are not certified by the department and unfit for inauguration is an unhealthy practise. If some mishap occurs who will be held responsible? It is nothing personal against anybody but it is a clear message to people who do such illegal inaugurations,” said Chahal.

Thackeray had posted a photograph of himself walking on the second carriageway of Delisle bridge, a saffron flag in hand, saying, “We don’t want VIPs of khokhe sarkar (a pejorative reference to the Shinde government), people are hassled.”

The NM Joshi Marg police was still in the process of registering the FIR at the time of going to press but a senior police officer cautioned that the cops would also have to study the case cautiously as Aaditya Thackeray was a publicly-elected MLA and he had had no criminal intent.

UBT deputy leader and MLC Sachin Ahir who had walked along with Aaditya during the so-called opening, said the work on the bridge had been completed over 10 days ago and that they were merely facilitating its opening, allowing the harried motorists an easier commute.

Ahir’s comment was echoed another Sena UBT MLC, Sunil Shinde. “We have done nothing wrong and illegal. We just walked on the bridge to show the citizens of Mumbai that the bridge is ready for use, but the administration is delaying its opening. In a democracy we have the right and the responsibility to speak about the problems faced by citizen. This FIR by BMC officers is nothing but political vendetta against Aaditya Thackeray,” he said. Thackeray, who was in Ranchi on Friday, was unavailable for comment.

The bridge, a vital link between south Mumbai and Lower Parel, was shut down 5 years ago and partially opened first this June, and yet another phase linking Curry Road to Lower Parel was opened in September. While opening the east-bound lane in September, BMC administration had set the target of November 15 for the complete opening of the bridge but it has yet to happen, precipitating Thackeray’s move.

The civic body, in a press statement, said that finishing touches such as streetlights, painting, lane marking, signal system etc. are still going on. The bridge will be open for traffic within the next 3 to 4 days, said deputy municipal commissioner Ulhas Mahale.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON